Dr. Bruce D. Forrest Joins Skymount Medical as Chief Medical Officer, Strengthening Team for Future Growth

CALGARY, Alberta and NEW ORLEANS, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skymount Medical, a drug discovery company using a highly predictive artificial intelligence (AI) platform to repurpose and build new drugs and innovative therapies, announced today that leading pharmaceutical industry executive, Bruce D. Forrest, MD, MBA, has joined the Company as Chief Medical Officer.

Formerly a divisional Senior Vice President at Pfizer, Inc. and before that Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bruce D. Forrest, MD, MBA brings over 30 years of global leadership in pharmaceutical development, with extensive expertise in vaccines and biopharmaceuticals development in both major and emerging markets. He led clinical activities supporting the market authorization for RotaShield® (EU), Prevnar® (Global), and FluMist®, and developed successful strategies for the integration and coordination of development activities internationally. View Dr. Forrest’s full bio here.

“Dr. Forrest has established a reputation for creating innovative solutions to complex product development challenges. His extensive clinical background and proven leadership will strengthen our efforts and support the progress of our AI platform. We look forward to Dr. Forrest’s insights as we work to capture the full impact of this very exciting intersection of technology and medicine,” said Zubin Kothawala, Chief Executive Officer of Skymount Medical.

Dr. Forrest was the founder of B D Forrest & Company, a pharmaceuticals industry consultancy firm, which was acquired by Hudson Innovations in 2018.

“Skymount Medical’s AI platform has shown success in accelerating every phase of drug discovery. I am thrilled to be part of the team committed to advancing a technology with the potential to revolutionize the way therapeutics are developed, all with the goal of improving health outcomes and providing access to effective treatments for patients,” said Dr. Forrest.

About DeepDrug™

The DeepDrug™ artificial intelligence platform was developed by an interdisciplinary team of Louisiana State University (LSU) researchers. The DeepDrug™ platform uses several key components to deliver a state-of-the-art compound and formula generation capability that greatly reduces the time and cost associated with traditional drug discovery.

About Skymount Medical Inc.

Skymount Medical is an artificial intelligence and biotechnology company with the exclusive rights to DeepDrug™️, a patent-pending AI platform, which Skymount Medical uses to accelerate drug discovery and development. Alongside Louisiana State University, the company is currently developing combination therapies to fight COVID-19 and all coronavirus strains. Additionally, Skymount Medical is planning to develop therapeutics for other infectious diseases, new antibiotics for antibiotic-resistant bacteria and other rare indications. Visit skymountmed.com to learn more.

