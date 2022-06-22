Kids2 Acquires Summer Infant, Creating Powerhouse of Parenting Solutions

ATLANTA, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kids2, a global company that designs holistic solutions to help early-stage parents and families, today announced the acquisition of Summer Infant, a leader in premium infant and juvenile products. Summer Infant®, which includes SwaddleMe®, joins the Kids2 Group umbrella of entities, including renowned brands Baby Einstein®, Ingenuity®, and Bright Starts®.



“As we look toward the future and the changing landscape and needs of parents, we’re excited to have the opportunity to grow with the addition of the Summer Infant brand to expand the holistic solutions we offer to families across the globe,” said Ryan Gunnigle, CEO of Kids2. “Together, Kids2 and Summer Infant will be a powerhouse in product innovation and new resources, for both the families and partners that we have relationships with around the world.”

The acquisition of Summer Infant is synergistic for Kids2. Both companies share similar passion for supporting families and origin stories. Each was started by parents, for parents, and is dedicated to producing innovative solutions that support early-stage parents on their childrearing journey and as their families grow. Together, Kids2 and Summer Infant will maximize their efforts to deliver a comprehensive scope of parenting products, creating tiny wins and building bright futures for all.

Kids2 has been inventing baby toys and gear for more than 50 years, delighting babies and their parents with award-winning product designs that deliver exceptional value. With the acquisition of Summer Infant, Kids2 will leverage its already existing brand platform to strengthen existing categories, to introduce new products and gain opportunities to scale global distribution.

The Summer Infant acquisition plays a major role propelling Kids2 towards its goal of becoming a billion-dollar enterprise that provides added value to families across the globe the next generation of parents. The company, which aims to inspire creative thinking and real-life solutions in growing families, produces more than 500 unique products, and sells to retail outlets across the globe.

The companies look forward to serving customers together, through exceptional products and industry-leading innovation. To learn more, please visit www.kids2.com.