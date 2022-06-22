CBI and Horyou AlphaVerse Launch a Private Sale and Unveil the Fundamentals of their Impact-oriented Metaverse

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Horyou AlphaVerse , a metaverse dedicated to social good and developed by game and blockchain product developer Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI), announced the launch of the second phase of its private token and NFT sale. After a successful pre-seed sale of more than 100 million LIGHTS tokens to a panel of pioneers and partners connected with Horyou and Horyou Foundation, Horyou AlphaVerse is opening up to corporate and venture capital investments.



During this private sale, qualified investors can purchase up to 600 million LIGHTS tokens. Also, Land NFTs (all including standard buildings) will be available. The Horyou AlphaVerse will include 180,000 Land NFTs split among 288 districts. There are two types of districts; ten thematic districts related to the United Nations 2030 Agenda , and 278 country and territory districts. Each district includes 160 to 1,800 Land NFTs divided into streets.

On June 7, 2022, Yonathan Parienti, founder of Horyou, was a speaker on a panel at the Metaverse, NFT, and Web 3 conference organized by the Association of Family Offices in Asia and Invest HK , with Huobi Tech as a Sponsor. The video from the panel is available here .

During the panel, Yonathan Parienti went on to present the vision and aims of Horyou AlphaVerse and revealed the first elements of game design for the world, including the standard buildings, premium buildings, and the map for Horyou AlphaVerse.

With this platform bringing together the metaverse and NFTs to support social good, Horyou and CBI are rolling out a responsible approach: “Technology with a purpose.” These principles have been promoted since 2013 by Horyou and its founder, Yonathan Parienti. With this initiative, the parties want to help digitize and facilitate support and contributions, as well as social and societal responsibility.

This commitment is set out in two ways: directly, as each use of LIGHTS tokens will be identifiable on the blockchain; indirectly, as each of these uses will see LIGHTS tokens awarded to the Horyou Foundation based on 0.05% of these transactions (“Proof of Impact”.)

The Proof of Impact enables the Foundation to pursue its humanitarian and social actions by distributing the continuously collected LIGHTS tokens to the change-maker communities on Horyou AlphaVerse. The distribution will take into consideration which of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals the communities are advocating for and give them an opportunity to vote on the allocation to the various causes.

Horyou AlphaVerse's main mission is to enhance faster adoption of practices that strengthen sustainability and social good in the real world. In an immersive, gamified environment, it’s easy and fun to collaborate, learn from other cultures, share knowledge and good practices, while raising awareness about innovations, impact programs, and charitable causes.

An overview of the HorYou metaverse is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/horyou-overview

About Crypto Blockchain Industries

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, business applications, and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”), and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse that will be opening in summer 2022. CBI has been admitted to trading on the E1 compartment (qualified investors) of the Euronext Growth Paris market since October 26, 2021. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io .

Disclaimer:

The realization of projects, as well as their operational budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to uncertainties, and the non-realization of the underlying assumptions may have a significant impact on the value of assets and liabilities.