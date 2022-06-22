FullThrottle Hires Five Industry Veterans to Drive Adoption and Activation of Cookieless First-Party Data

PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullThrottle Technologies, LLC, an end-to-end privacy-compliant first party data platform that helps marketers identify and target audiences and measure results, today announced the hiring of five new executives to support key growth functions including sales, marketing and partnerships. The new hires join FullThrottle from a range of leading enterprises in media, ad tech, and digital marketing. In their new roles, the executives will drive adoption and activation of first-party data on the FullThrottle platform, supporting advanced performance for agencies, brands and media companies.

FullThrottle has bolstered its sales team to drive rapid growth with the hire of three new executives at the vice president level. Jeff Dillman will serve as vice president of sales, joining the company after having led a national sales organization addressing independent agencies and their clients for Foursquare. Over the course of his career, Dillman has consistently driven business growth and achieved revenue goals at ad tech companies including Collective, Factual, Mobile Theory, and Tribal Fusion.

Dillman will be joined in his new role by Chip Carmody, who was recently hired as vice president of enterprise partnerships. In his new role, Carmody will work directly with brands and agencies to enhance their use of first-party data. Carmody joins FullThrottle following an 18-year tenure at Ampersand/NCC Media, where he served as vice president and senior vice president of sales. The FullThrottle sales organization will also be led by Robert Konkos, who joins the company as vice president of data partnerships. An innovative leader in the ad tech industry, Konkos previously transformed media planning, buying and activation at companies including IRI and Data Axle.

FullThrottle also announced the hires of Will McGinnis as director of sales and Jai Journay as director of marketing. McGinnis brings nearly two decades of sales leadership experience to FullThrottle, most recently focusing on ad tech for Facebook/Meta and Fluency. Journay joins FullThrottle following successful tenures at 3C LLC and Ogilvy & Mather, where she executed large-scale campaigns across both print and digital media.



“As more brands and agencies recognize the importance of first-party data for long-term viability and growth, FullThrottle has a clear opportunity to become the platform of choice to drive effective identification, marketing and measurement for the future of data-driven advertising,” said Bill Parlaman, chief marketing officer at FullThrottle. “The hire of five highly experienced executives across our sales, marketing and partnership functions will allow us to capture the moment and build on our rapidly increasing momentum. We look forward to working together with Jeff, Chip, Robert, Will and Jai to make effective first-party data an essential aspect of today’s marketing initiatives.”

"I am excited to join such a fast moving company, with an innovative solution that solves a real problem the industry is facing, the demise of the cookie,” commented Konkos. “FullThrottle's patent-pending technology that enables brands, agencies and publishers to capture cookieless First-Party data in a privacy compliant way coupled with the option to deliver cross channel advertising within 24 hours is ground breaking, and exactly what the industry needs right now.”



FullThrottle is an end-to-end, first party data platform that facilitates identification, marketing, and measurement of audiences across all mediums. Powered by Advanced AI, FullThrottle customizes data-driven retail solutions for agencies, media companies, and brands. For more information, visit https://www.fullthrottle.ai/.

