Correction: Bayport Management Ltd Prospectus Summary and Social Bond Listing Prospectus

Bayport publishes bond prospectus and applies for admission to trading of its bonds on

Nasdaq Stockholm Sustainable Bond List

On 20 May 2022, Bayport Management Ltd (the “Company”) issued USD 250 million senior social bonds

and USD 50 million subordinated social bonds (jointly the “Bonds”), both due in 2025. In accordance

with the terms and conditions of the Bonds, the Company has applied for admission to trading of the

Bonds at Nasdaq Stockholm Sustainable Bond List and the first day of trading at Nasdaq Stockholm

is expected to be on or about 27 June 2022. In view of the admission to trading, the

Company has prepared a listing prospectus, which has been approved by the Swedish Financial

Supervisory Authority. The prospectus will be available at the Company’s website

www.bayportfinance.com and the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s website www.fi.se.

For additional information, please contact Tracy-lee Westman, Head of Capital Markets, Bayport

Management Ltd, +27 (0)11 236 7303

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out

above, at 1600 CEST on 22 June 2022.





