OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
Close of Offer to new applications
Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that further to the Company's offer for subscription to raise up to £40 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £35 million, in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years (the “Offer”) as set out in a Prospectus dated 30 September 2021, as supplemented by supplementary prospectuses dated 1 April 2022 and 27 May 2022, the Offer is now fully subscribed and therefore closed in respect of new applications.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53