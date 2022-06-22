OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

Close of Offer to new applications

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that further to the Company's offer for subscription to raise up to £40 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £35 million, in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years (the “Offer”) as set out in a Prospectus dated 30 September 2021, as supplemented by supplementary prospectuses dated 1 April 2022 and 27 May 2022, the Offer is now fully subscribed and therefore closed in respect of new applications.

