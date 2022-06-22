Expanse Studios Announces New Free Spins Feature

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios announces further improvements in their free spins feature, definitely one of the most common and popular bonus features of the online slots community.



At Expanse, besides the chance for a serious increase in winnings, free spins are also configurable for each provider’s currency & market strategy and as such represents a truly retention – powerhouse.

Whether your slot entertainment means enjoying the atmosphere of betshop within the casino game as in Lucky Betting Shop, frozen fruits as in Wild Icy Fruits, or wild circus atmosphere of the Clown Fever Deluxe, Expanse’s slots come hand in hand with expanding wilds and Free Spins to unwrap.

Should they manage to land three or more present scatter symbols during the base game, players get up to 10 Free Spins. On top of that, all wild symbols during the Free Spins can boast a prize multiplier as well.

Of course, spins can retrigger or reactivate during the bonus feature. With 40+ games in HTML technology, Expanse Studios keeps expanding both at saturated and emerging markets. Wild Icy Fruits, Evoji, Clown Fever Deluxe, and Titan Roulette are already dominating the list.

Online slots are the most popular online gaming product, Expanse focuses on making them as unique as possible. They are accompanied by excellent soundtracks, superb animations, and multi jackpot features.

The rising star of the slot universe

Founded in 2017, Expanse quickly become prominent due to its superior design, innovative promo tools for acquisition and retention. The Studio has already made a significant market presence in several industry segments when it comes to RNG products.

With more than 30 slots, table, and skill games so far developed, this team brought a new approach in the industry. Mobile-first games in HTML5 technology are topping the list.

Also, Expanse Studios keeps integrating its games portfolio with the world’s most renowned B2B platform provider and further extending the reach of its games throughout multiple markets.

The game is also available on http://meridianbet.com.

