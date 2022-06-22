Hong Kong, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More people are interested in cryptocurrency, from financial institutions to everyday investors. To get in on the action, people need a crypto exchange account where they can buy and sell digital currencies, like Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, etc. The goal of the crypto exchange platform is to make it easier for both old and new crypto inventors to explore the market in a safe environment. The platform helps new crypto users and traders pick the correct account for their needs; HOBEU is the best crypto exchange to secure and fast transactions of their crypto assets.

The cryptocurrency space is rapidly growing, and crypto traders need a reliable source to track their assets and transactions. HOBEU is the most referenced crypto-asset price-tracking website worldwide. It provides investors with well-researched, unbiased, and accurate information to make the most informed cryptocurrency buying and selling. HOBEU functions as the ideal crypto exchange overall and the convenient crypto exchange for beginners. It offers many supported cryptocurrencies and a high level of security. In addition to being a beginner-friendly platform, HOBEU also provides an advanced trading platform.

Features:

HOBEU has a two-factor authentication system.

For experienced investors, HOBEU offers an Advanced Trade feature that includes limiting orders, stopping loss, and real-time charting.

It has low fees and provides faster order execution & advanced platform features.

It provides an order book functionality to place customized orders.

It has features to let you track all your trades or trading activity.

Support for NFTs.

Users can pay for crypto and sell crypto using diverse payment methods, including bank, crypto, and credit cards.

Key Highlights:

The leading platform features: Low fees, comprehensive charting options, and hundreds of cryptocurrencies.

Fees: 0.15% spot-trading fees, 3.5% for debit card purchases

Number of cryptocurrencies supported: More than 100 for global traders on HOBEU, and 80 for U.S. investors on Binance.US

Security features: Two-factor authentication (2FA) verification

Types of transactions supported: Limit order, market order, stop-limit order, peer-to-peer trading, margin trading, one-cancels-the-other order, and more.

Maximum trading amount: Limits differ based on the cryptocurrency purchased

User Experience: Regardless of whether one is a novice or an expert, an easy-to-use and navigate exchange is always a plus.

About HOBEU Exchange:

HOBEU exchange mainly provides Safe, Professional, and Convenient high-quality digital asset transaction matchmaking and exchange services such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum Coin (ETH), Binance Coin, and Tether Coin (USDT) for global blockchain enthusiasts. The online assets of the platform are subject to a strict Internal Audit Process. The best cryptocurrency exchanges offer secure, easy-to-use platforms with high trading volumes and on which customers can trade multiple cryptos and pay in various payment options; HOBEU is one of them.

Potential users and crypto enthusiasts must visit the website to acquire more information.