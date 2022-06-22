College Coaches Converge on the LakePoint Sports Campus for the KT Tape Summer Show Stoppers, June 24-26

ATLANTA, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LakePoint Sports, the nation's premier travel and youth sports destination, is partnering with KT Tape for the second annual KT Tape Summer Show Stoppers. This is the fourth of six sold-out Champions Weekends in 2022.

"As the nation's premier travel and youth sports destination, we are always looking for ways to elevate the guest experience while meeting and exceeding our brand partner's objectives," said Greg Barckhoff, EVP of partnerships and marketing at LakePoint. "KT Tape is a prime example of our partnership strategy, as they offer products that assist in recovery and support for the elite athletes that compete on campus."

As the title partner of the Summer Show Stoppers, KT Tape will offer a free taping for athletes who might need pain relief and flexible support to keep their muscles active and recovering during competition.

"We're looking forward to our expanded partnership as the title partner of the KT Tape Summer Show Stoppers and the official kinesiology tape of LakePoint Sports," said Ed Terris, VP professional marketing and sales at KT Tape. "We saw tremendous success following last year's event and feel expanding our partnership with LakePoint will offer invaluable opportunities to get our product in the hands of thousands of athletes."

College basketball, baseball and beach volleyball coaches will be on campus throughout the weekend to see elite athletes from around the country compete in their respective sports.

The 12-court Champions Center at LakePoint Sports will host the National High School Basketball Coaches Association (NHSBCA) Team Camp. The NHSBCA Team Camp is part of the NCAA's Evaluation Period, which allows college coaches to travel and see players in person. Dozens of Power 5 conference schools will have coaches present on campus for this three-day event to see the elite talent competing this weekend.

In the LakePoint Sports Baseball Village, dozens of college coaches will be on hand to see elite prospects compete in Prep Baseball Report's (PBR) 16U National Championship. Over 140 of the nation's top 16U baseball teams will vie for the title of best in the country.

The 10-court Beach Pavilion will host Rally Volleyball's East Coast Championships. This event will feature top players from the southeast as they look to impress college coaches.

The weekend's excitement features something for all guests, including music courtesy of DJ JJ, partner promotions, food and beverage specials, and a live broadcast from 680 the Fan, the best sports talk radio station in the southeast and the flagship station of the Atlanta Braves.

Fans, scouts, coaches, and media, who cannot make it to campus can catch all the action via LakePoint Live, powered by PlaySight. LakePoint Live features more than 130 HD cameras across campus, with over 70 cameras in the Champions Center and 56 cameras across all eight major league-sized baseball fields (seven cameras per field) and multiple angles by court or field to catch the live action or download for viewing it later. For details, check out LakePointSports.com/LakePoint-Live.

"Demand to compete at LakePoint Sports continues to exceed this year's expectations," said David Pate, director of marketing at LakePoint Sports. "These sold-out events drive up the level of competition on campus, bringing in more and more college coaches to campus."

Additionally, LakePoint Sports is hosting its second 5K of the year for the community. The Jog & Jam, presented by Bartow Fence, features a course that runs through LakePoint's south campus, ending on the Multi-purpose Fields Complex. Immediately following the race will be a free community concert.

To learn more about LakePoint Sports or the "KT Tape Summer Show Stoppers," please visit LakePointSports.com.

