Three Valley Copper Announces Adjournment of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: TVC) (OTCQB: TVCCF) Three Valley Copper Corp. (“Three Valley Copper” or the “Company”) announced today that its 2022 annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) has been adjourned from the original meeting date of June 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM (Toronto time) to the new date of June 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM (Toronto time). The details of the Meeting, including how to attend the Meeting, are set out in the Company’s management information circular dated May 20, 2022 (the “Meeting Information Circular”). The record date for determining shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting remains the close of business on May 13, 2022.



During the current adjournment, the Company continues to solicit votes from its shareholders with respect to all proposals set forth in the Meeting Information Circular. At the time the Meeting was adjourned, proxies had been submitted by shareholders representing approximately 20% of the Company’s common shares outstanding and entitled to vote, which did not constitute the requisite 25% quorum. The Board of Directors of the Company believes that the approval of all matters set out in the Meeting Information Circular is in the best interests of the Company. Proxies previously submitted with respect to the Meeting will be voted on all proposals at the adjourned Meeting unless properly revoked, and shareholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

Three Valley Copper encourages all shareholders of record on May 13, 2022 who have not yet voted to do so by 5:00 PM (Toronto Time) on June 29, 2022. Shareholders with questions on how to vote their common shares are encouraged to contact TSX Trust Company toll-free in North America at 1-866-600-5869 or by email at tsxtis@tmx.com.

About Three Valley Copper

Three Valley Copper, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is focused on copper production from its primary asset, Minera Tres Valles. Located in Salamanca, Chile, MTV is 95.1% owned by the Company and MTV's main assets are the Minera Tres Valles mining complex and its 46,000 hectares of exploratory lands. For more information about the Company, please visit www.threevalleycopper.com.

