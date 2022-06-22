Leadline, Inc. Launches Powerful Software Recruiting Platform for Intelligent Talent Acquisition

NAPLES, Fla., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the shortage of recruiter resources and lack of accessible technology continues to impact talent acquisition strategies, Leadline, a high-growth recruitment SaaS company, announced the launch of an expanded new software platform designed to help staffing and recruiting companies drive enterprise-level hiring success without the enterprise price point.

Founded by staffing and recruiting experts who identified a critical need for affordable recruiting technology innovation, the Leadline team has developed a do-it-yourself stackable platform that gives companies the power to customize and automate front-office functions. With efficiency at its core, Leadline is designed to save time and resources, allowing companies a greater focus on mission-critical functions for their businesses. The platform's flexibility allows partners and customers to attract and nurture the right candidates, deliver a seamless candidate experience, and maximize return on investment with a comprehensive view of end-to-end recruiting processes.

"Leadline is a game-changer in the staffing and recruiting space, offering previously unavailable solutions for hiring challenges at a sustainable price point," says Kevin Bush, Managing Partner at Leadline and former President & Founder of Source4Teachers/Educational Staffing Services (ESS), who has 20+ years of experience in the recruiting and staffing industry. "The current hiring landscape is more complex and competitive than ever. The need for cost-efficient and innovative technology that gives companies the power to automate low-value tasks, so they can deliver more high-value aspects of the day-to-day, results in stronger client and candidate relationships and tremendous growth for their bottom line."

Stephen Waldis, General Partner, and Founder of Waldis Family Partnership, led the financing round with Kevin Bush that closed this past quarter. "Delivering advanced intelligent technology with compelling automation into a very manual space is a necessity in the overburdened world of endless job sites," Waldis said. "If you want to find the diamond in the rough, and find it today, this platform delivers on that mission. I am excited to partner with the team."

Today, announcing the launch of the company's new software platform, Leadline's CEO, Anthony Socci, commented, "It's an absolute pleasure to work with this talented team to deliver our product to market." Socci, with a commercial background, building and scaling global sales and operations teams, will oversee cross-functional teams as the company continues to execute on its long-term growth strategy. "It's exciting to be part of a cutting-edge company that will change the way staffing and recruiting companies leverage technology to grow their business."

ABOUT LEADLINE

Leadline is revolutionizing the way companies source, screen and hire the best candidates for their clients. Our intuitive software platform is built specifically to give recruiting and talent teams the power to streamline, scale and maximize business growth faster at superior cost savings. Our team is passionate about designing and developing technology solutions that drive results in ways previously out of reach for recruiting and staffing/talent acquisition companies.

