Click® Medical presents Tin Man Hikes

Steamboat Springs, Colorado, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Click Medical is honored to be a part of Kim “Tin Man” Acheson’s ongoing story of perseverance and resilience as he follows his dream to be the first bilateral below knee amputee to hike the Pacific Crest Trail. Watch the film here.

Kim Acheson's story starts back in 2018 when he had his first amputation below the knee. A year later, he underwent his second below knee amputation. Such a devastating change might lead to depression for some, but a spark of inspiration went off in Kim. This would not be the end for him. After rehab and learning to walk again, he started training for a 5k race. Soon he was walking 20 miles a day and he had lost over 100 pounds. Wanting an even grander goal, Kim decided he would hike from Mexico to Canada on the Pacific Crest Trail, 2,650 miles of rugged trail with some of the most amazing scenery in the United States.

Needing new prosthetic devices worthy of such a goal, Kim worked with Joe Mahon, Certified Prosthetist and inventor of the adjustable kit, RevoFit, from Click Medical and his prosthetist Leah Bowman from the Eau Claire, WI Hanger Clinic. The team came up with the best solution for his journey to provide the optimal combination for both comfort and adaptability. They combined the RevoFit Kits for targeted compression and expansion of his sockets and RevoLock Lanyard Kits for a safe and secure suspension system.They knew the volume of Kim’s residual limbs would fluctuate daily over the course of his hike and they anticipated he would lose more weight.

“Every patient’s situation and needs are unique,” says Jaime Keiser, Director of Marketing. “The Click Medical team takes pride in working closely with prosthetists and clinics, often on an individual basis, to design, manufacture and solve these needs with adjustability. Goals like Kim’s, motivate me personally as well as inspire on-going product innovation at Click Medical.”

Over the years Kim was given the nickname of “Tin Man'' which has since stuck. In April 2022, Kim flew to San Diego, CA to begin his adventure on the southern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail. However, the trail did not take him on the journey he expected. Watch the video for yourself to see where the trail took Kim.



About Click Medical: Click Medical brings life-changing adjustability technology to the O&P industry. In 2014 the Boa® lacing system on a snowboard boot inspired the idea of adjustability in prosthetics which would become Click Medical. Our mission is to empower users to overcome limitations, regain mobility and reclaim dignity.

Click Medical is known for the RevoFit® Kits, and the RevoLock® Kits.

