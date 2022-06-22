Advanced Packaging Market Size is projected to reach USD 102.09 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chip packaging has progressed from providing protection and I/O for a single isolated chip to encompass a growing number of ways for interconnecting multiple chips. Advanced packaging has become crucial for integrating additional functionality into a range of electronics, such as cellular phones and self-driving cars, by enabling high device density in a small footprint.





Demand for Advanced Packaging to Skyrocket as Demand for Device Miniaturization Grows

As technology progresses, manufacturers are focusing on offering tiny electronic devices in a variety of industries, including consumer electronics , healthcare, automotive, and semiconductor IC manufacturing. In order to accomplish fine patterning on wafers and chips, these companies are reducing integrated circuits. Furthermore, as wearable and personalized healthcare devices get more sophisticated, demand for nano-sized robotic surgery equipment is increasing in the medical device industry. Designers must extend beyond traditional packaging methods and apply smart packaging as a result of the trend toward compact electronic gadgets.

Thin wafers help to reduce package thickness, which is advantageous for smartphones, portable devices, and other compact electronic devices. Miniaturized electronic devices are in high demand due to emerging applications in semiconductor technology that use ultra-thin and ultra-thin dies, which serves to drive the global advanced packaging market.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/advanced-packaging-market/request-sample





Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging Emerging Trends to Create Lucrative Opportunities in the Advanced Packaging Market

Fan-out wafer-level packaging is a type of integrated circuit packaging that outperforms regular wafer-level packaging. Unlike standard wafer-level packaging, which involves packaging integrated circuits while the wafer is still intact and then chopping, fan-out wafer-level packaging involves packaging integrated circuits while the wafer is still intact and then chopping. Fan-out wafer-level packaging features a smaller package footprint and superior thermal and electrical performance than standard packages. Furthermore, wafer-level packaging that is fanned out encourages multiple wafer interactions while minimizing die size.

Several important factors influence the global adoption of technology. Wafer bumping, flip-chip reflow, increased wafer-level yield, embedded passive device integration, and easier system-in-package and 3D integrated circuits packaging acceptance are just a few of the benefits. These features encourage the use of fan-out level packaging in current packaging solutions and provide the opportunity for successful global market expansion.





Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/advanced-packaging-market/global/





Regional Insights

With revenue expected to expand at a CAGR of 10% to USD 80,060 million by 2030, Asia-Pacific dominated the global advanced packaging market.

The Asia-Pacific region is the world's fastest growing. It is the most profitable market for advanced packaging due to the availability of high-end upgrading technologies, growing demand for smart devices, and expansion in manufacturing industries. A number of useful non-profit organizations also contribute to the advancement of packaging technology. These organizations take a variety of steps to strengthen electricity infrastructure, which helps the advanced packaging industry in the region grow.

At a CAGR of 10% estimated to create USD 10,625 million in revenue by 2030, the North American region accounts for the second-largest share of the global advanced packaging market .

North America is made up of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The increase in disposable affluence of the North American population is driving sales of equipped modern packaging. The requirement for clever and smart equipment and technological platforms has increased the use of creative packaging solutions across several industries. In the energy and power industry, improved technology is promoting the market growth.





Key Highlights

The global advanced packaging market is projected to reach USD 102,097 million by 2030, from USD 42,458 million in 2021, and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10% during 2022–2030.

during 2022–2030. By type, flip-chip ball grid array type accounted for the largest shareholder in the programmable logic controller market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9% , generating revenue of USD 27,738 million by 2030.

, generating revenue of USD 27,738 million by 2030. Based on end-use, consumer electronics hold the largest share in the market and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10%, generating a revenue of USD 55,679 million by 2030.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/advanced-packaging-market/request-sample





Key Players in the Global Advanced Packaging Market

Some of the key players in the global advanced packaging market are

Renesas Electronics

Texas Instruments

Toshiba Corporation

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Corporation

International Business Machine Corporation

Analog Devices

Microchip Technology Inc.





Global Advanced Packaging Market: Segmentation

By Type

Flip Chip CSP

Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array

Wafer Level CSP

5D/3D

Fan-Out WLP

Others

By End-Use

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Others





Why rely on the traditional approach to study the market when you have a concise report to make your work easy?

We at Straits Research produce high-quality, authenticated, and genuine market reports with in-depth analysis to study each and every aspect of the global market.

With our reports, understand the market better through the latest versions of data presentation, unlike the conventional excel sheets and data pointers.

Study the market happenings in a more dramatic and exciting way through interactive dashboards and graphical representations, which will make you understand the market easily with approximate facts and figures.

Visit Straits Research to get a FREE Sample Report and know-how we interactively present the data, unlike the traditional sheets with immense data that makes it havoc of a task to understand.





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Advanced Packaging Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Flip Chip CSP

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Wafer Level CSP

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.5 2.5D/3D

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.6 Fan-Out WLP

5.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.7 Others

5.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 End User Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Consumer Electronics

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Automotive

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Industrial

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.5 Healthcare

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.6 Aerospace & Defense

6.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.5 Mexico

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.5 India

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.8 Rest Of APAC

7.6 Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 South Arabia

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 Renesas Electronics

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Portfolio

8.4 Texas Instruments

8.5 Toshiba Corporation

8.6 Intel Corporation

8.7 Qualcomm Corporation

8.8 International Business Machine Corporation

8.9 Analog Devices

8.10 Microchip Technology Inc

9 Conclusion & Recommendation

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Read the full Report Description with Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/advanced-packaging-market/toc





Market News

In May 2022 , according to records filed with city planners, a Japanese semiconductor and electronics business has proposed expanding its San Jose tech campus with a large new structure. Renesas Electronics has proposed the construction of a new building at 6027 Silver Creek Valley Road in South San Jose.

, according to records filed with city planners, a Japanese semiconductor and electronics business has proposed expanding its San Jose tech campus with a large new structure. Renesas Electronics has proposed the construction of a new building at 6027 Silver Creek Valley Road in South San Jose. In May 2022 , Microchip Technology Inc. has unveiled the GridTime 3000 GNSS time server, a software-configurable system that protects power plants and substations from surges, bad weather, and cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure.

, Microchip Technology Inc. has unveiled the GridTime 3000 GNSS time server, a software-configurable system that protects power plants and substations from surges, bad weather, and cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure. In May 2022 , Investing $1000 in Texas Instruments: Based on the current price of $170.42 for TXN, an investor who invested $1000 in TXN 15 years ago would be worth $4,842.05 today.

, Investing $1000 in Texas Instruments: Based on the current price of $170.42 for TXN, an investor who invested $1000 in TXN 15 years ago would be worth $4,842.05 today. In May 2022 , After soliciting buyout offers, Toshiba Corp (6502.T) in Japan said on Friday that it has received interest from ten possible investors. The company also declared a special dividend of $545 million, marking the second year in a row that it has done so in response to activist shareholders' lobbying.

, After soliciting buyout offers, Toshiba Corp (6502.T) in Japan said on Friday that it has received interest from ten possible investors. The company also declared a special dividend of $545 million, marking the second year in a row that it has done so in response to activist shareholders' lobbying. In May 2022 , Intel Corporation's chief executive officer and a member of its board of directors is Patrick (Pat) Gelsinger. Our mission at Intel is to create game-changing technology that enhances the lives of everyone on the planet. Every day, we endeavour to have a positive global effect and to be responsible corporate citizens. Technology is rapidly reshaping our world, becoming increasingly important to every element of human existence. Semiconductors are at the heart of this technology. Semiconductors are at the heart of all innovation as the world becomes more digital, from enabling people to work from anywhere, to remaining connected with friends and family, to improving healthcare and developing driverless vehicles.

, Intel Corporation's chief executive officer and a member of its board of directors is Patrick (Pat) Gelsinger. Our mission at Intel is to create game-changing technology that enhances the lives of everyone on the planet. Every day, we endeavour to have a positive global effect and to be responsible corporate citizens. Technology is rapidly reshaping our world, becoming increasingly important to every element of human existence. Semiconductors are at the heart of this technology. Semiconductors are at the heart of all innovation as the world becomes more digital, from enabling people to work from anywhere, to remaining connected with friends and family, to improving healthcare and developing driverless vehicles. In May 2022 , Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Viettel Group announced plans to collaborate on the development of a next-generation 5G Radio Unit (RU) with enormous MIMO capabilities and distributed units (DUs). This is aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of 5G network infrastructure and services in Vietnam and around the world. Viettel expects to accelerate the development and commercialization of high-performance Open RAN massive MIMO solutions, which simplify network deployment and lower total cost of ownership, by combining the Qualcomm® X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card and Massive MIMO Qualcomm® QRU100 5G RAN Platform with its own advanced hardware and software systems (TCO).

, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Viettel Group announced plans to collaborate on the development of a next-generation 5G Radio Unit (RU) with enormous MIMO capabilities and distributed units (DUs). This is aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of 5G network infrastructure and services in Vietnam and around the world. Viettel expects to accelerate the development and commercialization of high-performance Open RAN massive MIMO solutions, which simplify network deployment and lower total cost of ownership, by combining the Qualcomm® X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card and Massive MIMO Qualcomm® QRU100 5G RAN Platform with its own advanced hardware and software systems (TCO). In May 2022, Analog Devices, Inc. has unveiled a three-axis MEMS accelerometer that may be used in a variety of healthcare and industrial applications, such as vital sign monitoring, hearing aids, and motion-enabled metering devices. The ADXL367 accelerometer reduces power consumption by two times compared to the previous generation (ADXL362) while boosting noise performance by up to 30%. The new accelerometer also has a longer field duration, which extends battery life while lowering maintenance frequency and costs.

News Media



Top 5 Green Packaging Trends to Watch Out for in 2020

Flip Chip Market to Grow In Tandem with Consumer Electronics Sector during Forecast Period





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Aseptic Packaging Market : Information by Type (Carton, Bags & Pouches), Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Metals), End-Use Industry (Beverages and Food), and Region — Forecast till 2030

PET Packaging Market : Information by Product Type (Bottles & Jars, Closures), Packaging (Rigid, Flexible), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Luxury Packaging Market : Information by Material (Paperboard, Glass, Metal, Plastics), End-User (Confectionery, Watches and Jewelry, Premium Beverages), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Vaccine Storage and Packaging Market : Information by Storage (Storage Equipment, Service), Packaging (Packaging Class, Packaging Carrier, Packaging Level), and Region — Forecast till 2029

North America Flexible Packaging for Cleanroom Market : Information by Type (Polyethylene, Nylon), Application (Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical, Automotive), and Region — Forecast till 2027

Flip Chip Market : Information by Packaging Technology (3D IC, 2.5D IC), Bumping Technology (Copper Pillar, Solder Bumping, Tin-Lead Eutectic Solder), and Regional Outlook—Forecast Till 2026





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com