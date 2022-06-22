Veterinary Electrosurgery Market is set to expand at a CAGR of 7% & to Reach US$ 993.41 Million during 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global veterinary electrosurgery market garnered a market value of USD 471.96 Million in 2021 and is expected to secure USD 505 Million by 2022. The market is expected to accumulate USD 993.41 Million by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Growth of the market can be attributed to rise in demand for pet health insurance along with increasing adoption of pet animals.



The COVID-19 pandemic created several obstacles for the animal industry. This includes pet owners, animal health companies, veterinarians, and veterinary hospitals. Owing to stringent lockdown norms, limited operation of veterinary hospitals and clinics resulted in a decline of veterinary visits, thus impacting the market. But the industry responded well to the pandemic by deploying supportive measures to ensure access to veterinary care and other services.

Get Sample Copy of Veterinary Electrosurgery Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15014

Furthermore, development in veterinary surgery has always followed in the footsteps of human surgery. Innovative techniques of surgeries to make them less painful is driving the growth of the market. In addition, the proliferation of government administrations associated with animal healthcare and even distinct animal healthcare organizations will surge the demand for treatments across developing nations. These organizations focus on animals in sanctuaries and zoos. This, in turn, will boost the market growth.

On the contrary, the time taken for approvals for medication and instruments required for surgeries is derailing the progress of the market. In addition, the constant emergence of newer ailments amongst animals is a continuous challenge faced by the veterinary electrosurgery market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The veterinary electrosurgery is expected to garner a market value of USD 993.41 Million by registering a CAGR of 7% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

By product, consumables and accessories segment is expected to register a CAGR of more than 15% for veterinary electrosurgery market during the forecast period.

By animal, small animals are expected to possess 65% market share for veterinary electrosurgery market during the forecast period.

By end use, veterinary hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold a market share of more than 80% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

By application, general surgery is expected to possess a market share of nearly 30% market share in 2022-2032.

U.S is projected to register a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

U.K. is anticipated to grow at 9% CAGR for veterinary electrosurgery.





“Increasing investments in adopting pets along with government initiatives to maintain animal health is driving the growth of veterinary electrosurgery market,” comments an FMI analyst.

Ask for more Insights Analysis on Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15014

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global veterinary electrosurgery include Symmetry Surgical Inc, CVS Group, KARL STORZ, Avante Animal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Summit Hill Laboratories, Kwanza Veterinary, Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd, EICKEMEYER and Macan Manufacturing. Some of the recent developments in the global veterinary electrosurgery market are:

In June 2021, CVS Group announced the planning of a new state-of-the-art specialist veterinary hospital in Bristol. The hospital will open in 2022 with modern technology and treatments in all disciplines, including orthopedics, general surgery, internal medicine, neurology, and neurosurgery, among others.

Medtronic, a key player in the veterinary electrosurgery market is focusing on developing instruments that will be technologically advanced to fasten the process of general surgeries for animals.

More Valuable Insights Available

FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global veterinary electrosurgery market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by product (Bipolar Electrosurgery Instruments, Monopolar Electrosurgery Instruments, Consumables & Accessories), Animal Type (Small Animal, Large Animal), application (General Surgery, Dental Surgery, Gynecological & Urological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Others), End Use (Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Others) & Region Forecast till 2032

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15014

Key Segments Covered in the Veterinary Electrosurgery Market

Veterinary Electrosurgery Market by Product:

Bipolar Veterinary Electrosurgery Instruments

Monopolar Veterinary Electrosurgery Instruments

Veterinary Electrosurgery Consumables & Accessories





Veterinary Electrosurgery Market by Animal Type:

Veterinary Electrosurgery for Small Animals

Veterinary Electrosurgery for Large Animals

Veterinary Electrosurgery Market by Application:

General Veterinary Electrosurgery

Dental Veterinary Electrosurgery

Gynecological & Urological Veterinary Electrosurgery

Orthopedic Veterinary Electrosurgery

Other Veterinary Electrosurgery Applications





Veterinary Electrosurgery Market by End Use:

Veterinary Electrosurgery across Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics

Veterinary Electrosurgery across Other End Users

Veterinary Electrosurgery Market by Region:

North America Veterinary Electrosurgery Market

Latin America Veterinary Electrosurgery Market

Europe Veterinary Electrosurgery Market

Asia Pacific Veterinary Electrosurgery Market

Middle East & Africa Veterinary Electrosurgery Market





Get Customization of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15014

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The healthcare division at FMI provides an in-depth historical analysis and granular projections of the healthcare sector. Ranging from packaging materials to designs & formats, FMI has an exhaustive market research database, serving clients with unique offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 750+ reports, the team analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 70+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare Domain:

Medical Face Shield Market: Global Medical Face Shield Market is set to experience a significant growth of 11.0% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, with an estimated market value of around US$ 712.8 Mn as of 2022.

Guidewires Market: Global Guidewires Market is set to experience a significant growth of 6.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, with an estimated market value of around US$ 3.7 Bn as of 2022.

Medical Protective Equipment Market: Expanding at a CAGR of 10.4%, the global medical protective equipment market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 18.9 Bn in 2022 to US$ 41.6 Bn by 2030.

Medical Mask Market: Global Medical Mask Market is set to experience a significant growth of 9.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, with an estimated market value of around US$ 4.9 Bn as of 2022.

Medical X-Ray Detectors Market: Expanding at a CAGR of 5.7%, the global medical X-Ray detectors market is expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 2.2 Bn in 2022 to US$ 3.2 Bn by 2029.

Radiation Toxicity Treatment Market: The global Radiation Toxicity Treatment Market was valued at US$ 3.55 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 5.58 Bn by 2029.

Radiofrequency Balloon Catheter Market: The radiofrequency balloon catheter market is anticipated to exhibit growth at a 5.5% CAGR over the assessment period, surpassing US$ 50 Bn in 2022.

Skin Tears Treatment Market: The global Skin Tears Treatment Market was valued at US$ 433.5 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 569.4 Mn by 2029.

Ovulation Test Kit Market: The global ovulation test kit market garnered US$ 180 Million in 2021 and is likely to exhibit a Y-o-Y increase of 8.6% to be valued at US$ 195 Million in 2022.

Rib Fracture Repair Systems Market: Global Rib Fracture Repair Systems demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 420.3 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to be valued at US$ 699.5 Million from 2022 to 2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/veterinary-electrosurgery-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs