Newswire, Leader in Press Release Distribution Services, Earns 23 Badges in G2's Summer 2022 Report

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every new service, update and offering Newswire has created is to help small and midsize companies of all sizes turn their owned media into earned media. The innovative technology company's strides didn't go unnoticed, as it was recently recognized by G2.com, the leading provider of business software and services reviews for its exemplary press release distribution services.

G2 is a trusted peer-to-peer review site that leverages its community's knowledge to help others make the right software and services decisions for their business.

Reviews such as this one, from Brand Strategist and Newswire customer, Barrie H., are a great example of this, "The return on investment is incredible and they (Newswire) tailor the service to my needs. As the person who heads up Marketing, having PR experts to guide our approach is invaluable."

Dani H. also shared her favorable experience with Newswire in her review that read, "When I found Newswire, I was happy to see that it offered the same distribution platforms for a more competitive price, and with the flexibility that a startup like us wanted. The bonus functions such as ordering PR writing and editing are also snazzy."

"These badges are like a vote of confidence that strengthens our company's commitment to enhancing our press release distribution services to better serve our customers," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire.

For nearly 20 years and counting, Newswire has developed an effective blend of its robust SaaS platform, its enriched distribution network and the expertise of its team to create and implement comprehensive strategies to help its clients secure earned media opportunities that build brand awareness, improve their online presence, and most importantly, stay in front of their target audience.

"Small and midsize companies that partner with our team at Newswire put themselves in a position to generate real results and true value by sharing their story, connecting with their target audience and media, and most importantly, improving their bottom line through strategic press release distribution," said Kyle Metcalf, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Newswire. "We're extremely proud of these badges, and it fuels our determination to continually improve our services to help our clients distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time."

Visit Newswire.com today and learn more about how its integrated press release distribution solutions are helping organizations grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy.

About Newswire

Newswire is a technology company that delivers press release distribution and press release campaigns by leveraging earned media outreach, SEO traffic and email marketing through campaign automation to help businesses land impactful media coverage, drive website traffic, generate leads and grow brand awareness. Through its industry-leading technology and its commitment to customer satisfaction, Newswire provides true value for businesses at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.

To learn more about press release distribution or the Media Advantage Plan, visit Newswire.com or check out why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction in our industry for four years in a row.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

