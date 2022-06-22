North America Accounted for the Largest PA&H Insurance Market Share | Globaldata Plc

LONDON, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PA&H insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% from 2020 to 2025. Telemedicine/ telehealth, mental health, and personalization trends will gain mainstream momentum over the coming years across all regions in the global personal health and accident insurance market.



The Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides a detailed outlook of the global personal accident & health insurance industry. It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium and loss ratio during the review period and forecast period. The report also gives a comprehensive overview of the global and regional personal accident & health insurance industry, key lines of business, key trends, drivers, challenges, regulatory overview and developments, and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry. Moreover, it provides insight into key technological developments impacting the global PA&H insurance industry.

Personal Accident & Health Insurance Market Trends

The rise in popularity of health and wellness trends propelled wearable devices as tailored solutions into the mainstream, giving insurers access to detailed biometric and activity data from policyholders, allowing insurers to improve underwriting accuracy, prevent claims and increase customer engagement.

Technological advancements are also allowing insurers to customize requirements through which a personalized insurance proposition can be presented to enhance customers’ experience. AI, natural language processing, predictive analytics, and machine learning are a few technologies that insurers are adopting to provide hyper-personalization with behavior-based insurance products to customers.

Personal Accident & Health Insurance Market Segmentation by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South & Central America

Middle East & Africa



North America dominated the global PA&H premiums in 2020 with the US leading the global market. Reduced healthcare claims and medical costs due to delayed or cancellation of many healthcare procedures offset any unprecedented rise in healthcare claims related to COVID-19 in the US.

Personal Accident & Health Insurance Market Analysis by Region

Personal Accident & Health Insurance Market Segmentation by Lines of Business

Non-Categorized Life Personal Accident & Health

Life Travel

Life Personal Accident

Life Health

Non-Categorized General Insurance Personal Accident & Health

General Insurance Travel

General Insurance Personal Accident

General Insurance Health/ Stand-Alone Health

Personal Accident & Health Insurance Market Analysis by Lines of Business

Leading Companies in the Personal Accident & Health Insurance Market

UnitedHealth Group

Anthem Inc

Humana Group

Centene Corporation Group

HCSC Group

Ping An Insurance Company of China Limited

CVS Health Corporation

Kaiser Foundation Group

Guidewell Mutual Holding Corporation

Independence Health Group

Personal Accident & Health Insurance Market Analysis by Companies

Personal Accident & Health Insurance Market Overview

Market Size (2020) $1.6 trillion CAGR (2020-2025) >6% Forecast Period 2021-2025 Key Regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa Key Lines of Business Non-Categorized Life Personal Accident & Health, Life Travel, Life Personal Accident, Life Health, Non-Categorized General Insurance Personal Accident & Health, General Insurance Travel, General Insurance Personal Accident, and General Insurance Health/ Stand Alone Health Leading Companies UnitedHealth Group, Anthem Inc, Humana Group, Centene Corporation Group, HCSC Group, Ping An Insurance Company Of China Limited, CVS Health Corporation, Kaiser Foundation Group, Guidewell Mutual Holding Corporation, and Independence Health Group

Personal Accident & Health Insurance Market Report Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global personal accident and health insurance industry –

It provides historical values for the global and regional personal accident and health insurance industry for the report’s review period, and projected figures for the forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the regional personal accident and health insurance industry and market forecasts till 2025.

It provides key market trends in the global personal accident and health insurance industry.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the global retail and commercial personal accident and health insurance sectors.

It analyzes consumer preference in purchasing personal accident and health insurance via different channels.

It provides rankings, premiums, and market share of the top global and regional personal accident and health insurers and analyzes the competitive landscape.

Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the global and regional personal accident and health insurance industry.

In-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the global personal accident and health insurance industry.

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and top 20 regional markets.

Understand the key dynamics, trends, and growth opportunities in the global and regional personal accident and health insurance industry.

Identify key regulatory developments impacting the market growth.

Identify growth opportunities in key regional markets.

FAQs

What was the personal accident & health insurance market size in 2020?

The PA&H insurance market size was valued at $1.6 trillion in 2020.

What is the personal accident & health insurance market growth rate?

The PA&H insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% from 2020 to 2025.

Which are the key regions in the personal accident & health insurance market?

The key regions in the PA&H market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa.

What are the key lines of business in the personal accident & health insurance market?

The key segments in the PA&H insurance market are non-categorized life personal accident & health, life travel, life personal accident, life health, non-categorized general insurance personal accident & health, general insurance travel, general insurance personal accident, and general insurance health/ stand-alone health.

Which are the leading companies in the personal accident & health insurance market?

The leading PA&H insurance companies are UnitedHealth Group, Anthem Inc, Humana Group, Centene Corporation Group, HCSC Group, Ping An Insurance Company Of China Limited, CVS Health Corporation, Kaiser Foundation Group, Guidewell Mutual Holding Corporation, and Independence Health Group.

