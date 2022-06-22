Wiz Khalifa and Nextbite Roll Out New Delivery-Only Menu of Tasty Late-Night Munchies in Cities Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wiz Khalifa, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe-nominated recording artist, and Nextbite are rolling out a new delivery-only restaurant brand Packed Bowls by Wiz Khalifa® in cities nationwide. It will be available coast to coast, including in Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, and many more cities.



The new Packed Bowls menu is packed with unexpected flavor mashups. It features creative flavor combinations including crispy tater tots, layered with creamy Mac & Yellow (aka Mac & Cheese), proteins, and tantalizing sauces. Each bowl is finished with a variety of fun toppings such as Hot Cheetos, Lay's BBQ or Doritos dust. For dessert, the menu offers That Sticky PB&J, an irresistible, ooey gooey fried Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly sandwich dusted with powdered sugar.

“When it comes to late-night cravings, simple won’t cut it. These bowls are extremely unique, with delicious flavor combinations that will deliver a euphoric food experience for my fans,” said Wiz Khalifa. “Packed Bowls will give your taste buds a hit with the amazing mashups we’ve created.”

“Working with Wiz early on, we created a delivery-only restaurant sensation that has been a model for success and keeps getting better,” said Alex Canter, CEO and Co-Founder of Nextbite. “His vision and personality are reflected in this one-of-a-kind new menu and we’re excited to help redefine late-night dining.”

Nextbite, a leader and innovator in virtual restaurant solutions, partners with restaurants to enable them to offer its unique delivery-only menus. Through a partnership with Nextbite, Packed Bowls by Wiz Khalifa is now available for delivery on Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub in cities nationwide.

In addition to Packed Bowls by Wiz Khalifa , Nextbite's growing brand portfolio of delivery-only menu items includes George Lopez Tacos along with other menu items, from the best-selling Miss Mazy’s Amazin’ Chicken to Grilled Cheese Society .

About Wiz Khalifa

Multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa burst onto the scene with mainstream success with the release of his first major label debut album, ROLLING PAPERS‎ in 2011. ‎ROLLING PAPERS spawned the hugely successful hits “Black and Yellow,” “Roll Up,” and “No Sleep” and gave Wiz the platform to win the award for “Best New Artist” at the 2011 BET Awards and “Top New Artist” at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. As a follow up to ROLLING PAPERS, Wiz Released O.N.I.F.C. in 2012. This album featured tracks “Work Hard, Play Hard” and “Remember You” featuring The Weeknd. His third studio album released in 2014, BLACC HOLLYWOOD, ‎debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart and included hit single "We DemBoyz." Soon after, Wiz’s track,‎ “See You Again,” off the FURIOUS 7 soundtrack, catapulted to the top of the charts across 95 countries. Wiz released his album, KHALIFA, in February 2016 as a thank you to fans which included the tracks “Bake Sale” featuring Travis Scott and “Elevated.” In June of the same year, Wiz collaborated with Juicy J and TM88 to debut TGOD MAFIA PRESENTS: RUDE AWAKENING and embarked on his co-headlining “The High Road Summer Tour” with Snoop Dogg. On April 20th, 2017, Wiz launched his mobile app, Wiz Khalifa’s Weed Farm, which has garnered over 10.1 million downloads and is currently being played in over eight countries and six languages. In February 2018, Wiz partnered with Sovereign Brands to create McQueen and the Violet Fog, an Award winning gin and rated by the NY Times as the “Best Gin”. In April of 2019, Wiz released his 5-part docuseries with Apple Music, “Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam,” which gives viewers an exclusive look into his life and career. Wiz is also a series regular in Fox’s animated sitcom, “Duncanville” which had its season 3 premiere on May 1, 2022. On 4/20 of 2020, Wiz released his latest project, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, which features his tracks, “Contact”, featuring Tyga and his latest single, “Still Wiz”. In 2021, Wiz released his latest playlist, Taylor Nights. Most recently Wiz released his collaborative album, Full Court Press, with Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA as well as his solo single, “Iced Out Necklace.”

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader and innovator in virtual restaurant solutions, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus , using underutilized kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

