Best Dog Wipes On Amazon For Allergies - Pogi's Pet Wipes For Dog Paws And Dog Bum Launched

Pogi's Pet Supplies, a Hong Kong-based online retailer of eco-friendly pet care products, is pleased to acknowledge the popularity of Pogi's Grooming Wipes, hypoallergenic pet wipes for dogs and cats. The product is plant-based, earth-friendly and deodorizing as well. Learn more about this product at: https://www.amazon.com/Pogis-Grooming-Wipes-Hypoallergenic-Fragrance-Free/dp/B010MVG6ZY/

The wipes provide the pet owner with an easy way to wipe away dirt and odour between baths or trips to the grooming salon. They also contain vitamin e, aloe vera, and Hawaiian awapuhi, and are hypoallergenic to suit even the most sensitive pets. These are all-natural ingredients that offer a fresh, clean, and conditioned coat for dogs and cats. Apart from the healthy shine they provide, the wipes are perfect for cleaning paws, bodies, and backsides. They also have the added benefit of helping to reduce dander and allergens on cats. The wipes are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free as well.

The large pet wipes measure 8 by 9 inches and are free of alcohol, parabens, and harsh chemicals. These quilted dog wipes are made big enough for even the largest dogs, and thick enough for the heaviest coats. For those with several pets (or just for convenience), the company offers a one-month supply with their super pack of 100 unscented fresh wipes for dogs.

Pogi's Pet Supplies has dedicated itself to offering products that allow pet owners to keep their environment clean while caring for their pets. The range of products includes several eco-friendly options, such as poop bags, grooming wipes, and training pads. Just like the wipes, the poop bags are certified compostable internationally. With these green-friendly poop bags, pet owners no longer have to worry about their impact on the environment and still remain fully compliant with ordinances that require dog owners to clean up after their pets. Pogi’s bags are home-compostable and can also be composted at industrial plants. The plant-based training pads from Pogi’s Pet Supplies have been designed to provide a solution to pet owners who are facing potty training issues with their young pups. The pads have a honey-based attractant that ensures the pet does not miss the right spot.

The owners founded Pogi's Pet Supplies to provide a way to offer only the best products for pets while also ensuring these are earth-friendly items. They are inspired to do that for Pogi, their pet dog, and all the other pups, cats, and other furry loved ones. Their products are available for a one-time purchase or through subscription. The company believes that by doing this, it can help make the world a cleaner place by sourcing high-quality, sustainable materials that work great and keep the environment clean.

As previously announced, Pogi’s strives to use only the very best components when designing and manufacturing its products. The company also values transparency, which is why it has sought out certifications from the most trusted names in biodegradable standards. Pogi's Pet Supplies is registered with the Biodegradable Products Institute, which is the largest certification program for compostable products in America, and also with European Bioplastics, to certify that its products are made of compostable materials. The company is also registered with TÜV Rheinland®, for plant-based materials suitable for home composting.

Customers have a choice between individual purchases or setting up a subscription. Buyers can avail of a 10% discount for every order placed on subscription, and then simply wait for the order to be delivered to their doorstep once a month (or once every 2 or 3 months, per their subscription).

Pogi's Pet Supplies invites its community to check out its pet wipes and other products on Pogi's Amazon store: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/73817A15-B86D-447F-B160-79071B9AE13A

