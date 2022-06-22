Associa Minnesota Hosts Meal Packing Event to Feed Hungry Kids

Brooklyn Park, MN, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Minnesota, a leading provider of community management services throughout the Twin Cities region, recently partnered with Harvest Pack, a hunger relief organization, to host a meal packing event. Approximately 25 employees from the company joined additional volunteers from eight Associa Minnesota vendor firms to package nearly 21,000 healthy meals. The meals were later distributed to local elementary school children.

Founded in 2012, Harvest Pack is a 501(c)(3) humanitarian hunger relief nonprofit organization. Harvest Pack addresses food insecurity by supporting volunteers in bringing meal packing events to their local communities. Harvest Pack’s healthy meals are then donated to established nonprofit partners who distribute them to food-insecure communities. Although Harvest Pack’s primary focus is fighting hunger in the United States, the organization also works with a number of select international organizations.

“We are grateful to the Associa Minnesota team members and vendor partners who selflessly donated their time to help make this event a success,” said Enrique Barrera, business development manager for Associa Minnesota. “It was a great networking experience for everyone involved and supported an organization that directly benefits the communities in which we live and work.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

