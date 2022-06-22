Ripple Foods Transforms Boutique LA Hotel into a Decadent Dairy-Free Oasis: The Hotel COWlifornia

BERKELY, Calif., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrity Chef and best-selling vegan cookbook author Charity Morgan, and Los Angeles Dodgers’ All Star, Justin Turner, attend a private event for Ripple Foods in Los Angeles on June 16, where they talked about their dairy-free lifestyle and working with the fast-growing plant-based milk brand.

Celebrity chef and best-selling vegan cookbook author Charity Morgan curated an exclusive dairy-free menu for guests of a private event on June 16 in Los Angeles, hosted by Ripple Foods, a leader in plant-based milk. Each recipe incorporated Ripple’s dairy-free products, including Morgan’s ‘Unbelievably Vegan Open-Faced Protein Burger with Ripple Cheese,’ a Spinach & Artichoke Dip crafted with Ripple, and Strawberry Basil Shortcake, with Whipped Ripple Topping.

About Ripple Foods

Berkeley-based Ripple Foods is a leader in developing innovative and delicious dairy-free products. Using protein from yellow peas, Ripple Foods creates creamy and protein-filled products like Plant-Based Milk, Protein Shakes, Half & Half, and Frozen Desserts. Ripple delivers on both high-quality taste and nutrition. It's 'dairy-free done right' - great-tasting and nourishing while leaving a small footprint on the planet. Sustainably produced and using significantly less water than dairy and other dairy alternatives, Ripple is built on transparency that even the smallest actions can have far-reaching impacts. In a national consumer survey, Americans rated Ripple as the 'best plant-based milk' and 'closest to dairy. In 2021, Ripple Kids became the #1 new item in the category. Ripple products are gluten-free, 100% vegan and made without nuts, lactose and soy. All of Ripple Foods products are certified non–GMO by the Non–GMO Project. For more information visit: www.ripplefoods.com and join the plant-based conversation with @ripplefoods on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

