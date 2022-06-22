Myntist Announces Launch of Physical and Digital Goods Marketplace

Coolum Beach, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Myntist, a blockchain-based marketplace, has announced the launch of its official platform coming soon. The site, which caters to users from all over the world, facilitates the sale of both physical and digital assets as a means of creating passive income.



According to the management of Myntist, users can upload their physical and digital items for sale to the site and receive payment in the form of the native token $MYNT, USDC, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

After items are listed for sale on the marketplace, the original listers will continue to receive royalties for every resale that takes place. Essentially, a single item listed can become a permanent source of income for the owner.

There is also the option to stake earnings and earn up to 100% interest over time. Through a combination of token staking and the reduction in the circulation of the token via the marketplace, Myntist ensures that the value of the token will be consistently high.

The selling of old items online has been going on for years but Myntist takes this a step further.

Not only does the platform offer permanent royalties from resales but a dedicated staking program as well.

According to Geoff Broomhead, the idea for Myntist came about from a desire to bring the benefits of crypto, such as staking and royalties, to the consumer market.

“Taking the idea of royalty sharing from NFT’s and applying them to consumer marketplaces opens up a tremendous amount of value to the consumer. I realized that the new royalty sharing, which started with NFTs, if applied to the consumer market opens gives the ability for consumer products to now be used for creating Cashflow with lifetime benefits for ordinary people. The world has been waiting for a new social contract, I believe our royalty sharing algorithm in our consumer marketplace is that contract,” he says.

The Myntist platform is expected to go live soon and users can register prior to the launch.

About Myntist:

Myntist is a blockchain-based marketplace that offers physical and digital items for sale, with cryptocurrency and a royalty-based reward system. By leveraging the permissionless and borderless nature of blockchain, Myntist ensures that its customers can continue to profit from their listed items for years into the future.

Contact details:

Website: myntist.com





