Southwestern Law School Professor Michael Epstein Named Fulbright Specialist to Sierra Leone

Los Angeles, California, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board recently announced that Southwestern Law School Professor Michael Epstein received a Fulbright Specialist Program award in Sierra Leone. Epstein will collaborate with two NGOs, Initiative for Media Development and Media Matters for Women.

The project aims to train journalists and develop capacity-building programs to fact-check political misinformation and disinformation in the run-up to Sierra Leone's presidential election.

Professor Epstein stated, "The fight against political misinformation and disinformation is the imperative of our time. I am thrilled to be leading a project in Sierra Leone that is at the intersection of law, journalism, and cultural studies."

"Southwestern's entire community was thrilled, but not surprised, to learn that Professor Epstein was selected for this important project. He has long been a champion of truth-in-media, and we are confident his expertise will benefit the host country.” Darby Dickerson, Southwestern Law School's President and Dean

Professor Epstein is in good company. According to the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affair’s June 7, 2022, press release, "Fulbright almni have achieved distinction in many fields, including 60 who have been awarded the Nobel Prize, 88 who have received Pulitzer Prizes, and 39 who have served as a head of state or government."

