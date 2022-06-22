VIVERSE and Bandai Namco Pictures Collaborate to Bring the Original Anime 'BIRDIE WING' Into the Metaverse

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVERSE, HTC's open metaverse, today announced that "BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls' Story-," original content created in collaboration with Bandai Namco Pictures (BNP), is now on display exclusively on VIVERSE, which provides free access to the original artworks in the "BIRDIE WING Metaverse Museum" for anime lovers worldwide. In addition, Nintendo Switch game and VR experiences based on the series will also be released by HTC VIVERSE soon.

"'BIRDIE WING' is the first anime series that we at VIVERSE have invested in. It is the first product of our strategic alliance with Bandai Namco Pictures," said Joseph Lin, president of VIVERSE. "We are delighted to bring this widely loved anime into our metaverse. By showcasing the artwork of 'BIRDIE WING,' more people will learn about the production team's dedication and the diverse content available to VIVERSE residents. This is an important milestone for our content ecosystem in the metaverse era."

VIVERSE and Bandai Namco Pictures are working closely together; the original anime "BIRDIE WING" has been received well

VIVERSE and Bandai Namco Pictures have reached a new milestone in their strategic alliance to showcase the unique value of original IP content in the metaverse era. "BIRDIE WING" is the world's first anime on the theme of women's golf. One day, Eve, making a living by playing underground golf, meets Aoi Amawashi, a girl from a wealthy family with exquisite golfing skills. These two talented girls from different backgrounds are intrigued by each other after their meeting, and together the two young golf geniuses shake up the world of women's golf.

Compared with other popular sports, producing a golf anime is more complicated. In addition to the rugged scenery and the challenging golf swing motion production, the slow pace of golf makes it difficult for audiences to relate to the anime while watching. However, the delicate painting style of "BIRDIE WING," the exhilarating golf game lines, and the empathetic friendship between the two protagonists have overcome the difficulties of animatizing golf. "BIRDIE WING" original anime has been well received in the APAC region.

"BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls' Story-" has entered the metaverse; more content will be released shortly

From today, the original artworks of "BIRDIE WING," such as the character and props setting images, art board, course design, and main story cut, are now on display exclusively at VIVERSE. Until December 31, fans of "BIRDIE WING" and enthusiasts of anime or women's golf are welcome to visit* the "BIRDIE WING Metaverse Museum" for free and explore the world of these talented, young female golfers. Go to the official website of the "BIRDIE WING Metaverse Museum": https://lihi1.cc/KcJzu

In addition, the "BIRDIE WING" Nintendo Switch game and VR experience will be released by HTC VIVERSE in the second half of 2022. These will surely increase the popularity of women's golf!

*We recommend using a PC/Mac or mobile device (Android: at least 6GB of RAM/ iOS: iPhone 13 and newer) to enter "BIRDIE WING Metaverse Museum" for a better experience.

###

About HTC

HTC Corporation aims to bring brilliance to life. As a global innovator in smart mobile devices and technology, HTC has produced award-winning products and industry firsts since its inception in 1997, including the critically acclaimed HTC U and Desire lines of smartphones. The pursuit of brilliance is at the heart of everything we do, inspiring best-in-class design and game-changing mobile and virtual reality experiences for consumers around the world. HTC is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 2498). www.htc.com.

About Bandai Namco Pictures

Head offices in Suginami, Tokyo, headed by SATOU Hiroyuki (President and CEO). The company was established in April 2015 as a spin-off company of Sunrise Inc and operated under the banner "BN Pictures." Known for producing original animation series with strong merchandising potential, such as the 'Aikatsu!' series, the 'Battle Spirits' series, and the 'TIGER & BUNNY' series, Bandai Namco Pictures also produces animations based on hit comic titles such as the 'Gintama' series and 'Sergeant Keroro' series. https://www.bn-pictures.co.jp

About BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls' Story-

"BIRDIE WING," the world's first anime series on the theme of women's golf, has been broadcasted in Japan and distributed worldwide. Eve and Aoi Amawashi, these two talented girls from different backgrounds, are intrigued by each other after their meeting. Together, the two young golf geniuses shake up the world of women's golf. People of all ages can enjoy the anime series' rich storyline and unique characters, regardless of their knowledge of golf. https://birdie-wing.net



PR Kit: https://bit.ly/3n7Nxv2



Press contact:

Edison's Co. : pr@edisonsco.com

Related Images











Image 1: Birdie Wing









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment