Marketing Veteran Shawn Dickerson Joins Paubox as Head of Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paubox , a leader in HIPAA compliant email solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced that SaaS marketing veteran Shawn Dickerson was named VP of Marketing. In this role, Dickerson is guiding Paubox’s strategic marketing initiatives for a suite of solutions that support the email compliance and security needs of medical practices, mental health facilities, hospitals and other entities covered by HIPAA regulations.



With more than 20 years of marketing and demand generation experience, Dickerson recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for KeyedIn, a leading project and portfolio management software firm. Before that, he held various leadership roles at Workfront, Novell and several venture-backed startups.

“As our business continues to expand, Shawn brings his depth of B2B SaaS marketing experience to our team, and is the ideal executive to lead us in the next phase of growth at Paubox,” said Hoala Greevy, CEO and Founder of Paubox.

According to Dickerson, “Customers love Paubox’s innovative HIPAA compliant email encryption and security solutions because they eliminate the need for clunky portal-based products that frustrate patients and providers and create major obstacles to patient engagement. The company’s top-rated position on the G2 Grid for Email Encryption attests to that. The growth potential for Paubox is only limited by how quickly we can educate healthcare companies that they don’t have to settle for complex and cumbersome products to achieve HIPAA compliance and robust email security.”

Paubox Email Suite integrates with Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Exchange, so customers can send HIPAA compliant, encrypted email from their existing email client. Recipients receive messages directly in their inboxes, no passcode or portal required.

