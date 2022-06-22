BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (Nasdaq - OBCI), U.S. Well Services, Inc. (Nasdaq - USWS), GrandSouth Bancorporation. (OTC - GRRB), Steel Connect, Inc. (Nasdaq - STCN)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (Nasdaq - OBCI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Ocean Bio-Chem will be acquired by OneWater Marine Inc. (“OneWater”) (Nasdaq - ONEW). OneWater will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Ocean Bio-Chem common stock for $13.08 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Ocean Bio-Chem Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the deal is fair to Ocean Bio-Chem shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/ocean-bio-chem-inc-nasdaq-obci/.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (Nasdaq - USWS)

Under the terms of the agreement, USWS will be acquired by ProFrac Holding Corp. (“ProFrac”) (Nasdaq - PFHC). ProFrac will acquire USWS in a stock transaction for 0.0561 shares of ProFrac Class A common stock for each share of USWS Class A common stock. The investigation concerns whether the USWS Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether ProFrac is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/u-s-well-services-inc-nasdaq-usws/.

GrandSouth Bancorporation. (OTC - GRRB)

Under the terms of the agreement, GrandSouth will be acquired by First Bancorp (“First Bancorp”) (Nasdaq - FBNC). First Bancorp will acquire GrandSouth in a stock transaction for 0.910 shares of First Bancorp common stock for each share of GrandSouth stock, representing an implied per-share consideration of approximately $32.01 based upon First Bancorp’s June 21, 2022 closing price of $35.26. The all-stock transaction is valued at approximately $181.1 million. The investigation concerns whether the GrandSouth Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether First Bancorp is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/grandsouth-bancorporation-otc-grrb/.

Steel Connect, Inc. (Nasdaq - STCN)

Under the terms of the agreement, holders of Steel Connect’s outstanding shares of common stock will receive $1.35 per share in cash and one contingent value right (“CVR”) to receive their pro rata share of net proceeds, to the extent such net proceeds exceed $80 million plus certain related costs and expenses, if Steel Connect’s ModusLink subsidiary is sold during the two-year period following completion of the merger. The investigation concerns whether the Steel Connect Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the deal is fair to Steel Connect shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/steel-connect-inc-nasdaq-stcn/.

