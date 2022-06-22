dxFeed launched a dedicated Trust Center for clients to monitor the compliance and control framework across all market data services

NY City, New York, United States , June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dxFeed, a leading data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry in traditional and crypto markets, has launched the Trust Center on dxFeed.com. This launch aims to centralize the resources addressing compliance and security for clients’ self-service exploration and delivery. dxFeed's recent SOC 2 audit conducted by one of the lar­gest in­de­pen­dent con­sul­ting firms in Ger­many, specializing in Assurance, Advisory, Risk, and Compliance services, is available for download on the dxFeed Trust Center page alongside the relevant supporting information.



SOC 2 is a widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Compliance to this standard ensures dxFeed’s controls and processes meet AICPA Trust Service Criteria. These standards are also verified through an in-depth independent audit. They relate to security, availability, and confidentiality.



dxFeed Trust Center collects quality and security assurances of dxFeed practices, specifically for clients in the large corporate segment and regulated entities. In fact, these have particularly high standards in vendor assessment and security. The Trust Center also proves an independent qualified third-party validation of the quality of dxFeed’s internal and external processes. It also asserts our constant pursuit of operational excellence.



“We’ve created dxFeed Trust Center to provide our partners and customers with the measures we have applied over the years to ensure the reliability and resilience of our operational environments,'' said Oleg Solodukhin, CEO of dxFeed. “SOC 2 audit for dxFeed processes is an added layer of assurance for any interested party. It demonstrates that we have taken all steps necessary to ensure the required level of security and safety across all our services.”

dxFeed is a leading market data and services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2022 IMD & IRD awards honors, it’s The Most Innovative Market Data Project. dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy–and sell–side institutions in the global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).



