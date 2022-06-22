Canadian Institute of Actuaries launches a fresh brand for a fresh future

OTTAWA, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) has launched a new logo and refreshed corporate brand.



“We are going through a period of transition, as we are making inroads into new areas of focus for the profession and we want to be better understood, more approachable, and more relevant. I’m so excited with our new brand, which reflects this modern outlook for the CIA,” says Hélène Pouliot, FCIA, CIA President-Elect.

“Our new brand is optimistic, bright, and forward-focused. It will reinforce our commitment to better serve members, to build a stronger community of professionals, and to make actuaries more visible to those who don’t know who we are – yet,” says Michel Simard, CIA Executive Director.

The new logo and style draws on Canadian iconography and fresh colours to express the growth and momentum at the heart of the CIA’s mission.

“Having a refreshed style and voice really opens opportunities for us to better connect with Canadians and people around the world. We’re excited to show you that actuaries aren’t working in the background, behind the scenes: we’re right here, part of the action. We’re young and young at heart – and we’re inclusive. Now our brand reflects the true face of the profession,” says Sandra Caya, Director of Communications, Marketing, and Public Affairs at the CIA.

Learn more about the CIA’s new brand.

Media contact

Josée Gonthier

Manager, Language Services and Public Affairs

Canadian Institute of Actuaries

josee.gonthier@cia-ica.ca

613-236-8196 ext. 106