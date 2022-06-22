Questex’s Sensors Converge Brings the Sensors and Electronics Industry Together June 27-29 to Learn, Network and Explore Innovative Technology

Exciting Keynotes & Panels, 200+ Exhibitors Including Major Suppliers, and Top Attendee Companies All Making for a Can’t Miss Event Experience in San Jose, California



NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge 2022 , where design innovation meets tech innovation, takes place June 27-29 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The event will bring together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors and electronics industry.

“A lot of advancements have happened in the last year and we’re excited to be providing the place where our community can gather to collaborate, learn, and be inspired,” said Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Technology – Sensors & Electronics. “From our celebrity keynotes to the presence of all the major suppliers on the Expo Floor, to the record signup of top VIP attendee companies, this is an event that should not be missed.”

The Expo Hall will showcase nearly 230 exhibitors demonstrating "hot" and cutting-edge technologies and applications across 60 categories including: IoT, Wireless, Automation, Automotive, Medical, Pressure, Position, and Wearables. Major industry suppliers will have their latest tech on display including Microchip Technology Inc., Avnet, Infineon Technologies, Analog Devices, STMicroelectronics, TDK Corporation, Sensirion, Allegro MicroSystems, Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser, Synaptics, Murata, Melexis, onsemi, and more. Additionally, the Expo Hall will be home to over 40 of new exhibitors.

The Conference Program offers a dynamic educational experience comprised of technical sessions and tutorials conducted by over 100 speakers, including keynotes from Adrian Grenier, Actor, and Environmentalist, Dr. Kate Darling, leading expert in Robot Ethics and MIT Media Lab Research Specialist and an exciting Keynote Panel “Ripple Effect: Unlocking New Applications and Innovations for Radar through Industry Standardization” with technology leaders from Ford, Google, Blumio, Infineon, and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®.

Event Features & Highlights:

Women in Sensors & Electronics will deliver a keynote from Sheryl Ehrman, Don Beall Dean of the Charles W. Davidson College of Engineering at San Jose State University and a Panel Discussion on Women in Sensors & Electronic Engineering: Leading the Tech Revolution will feature speakers from Peloton Interactive, N5 Sensors, Linux Foundation, Blumio, and T-Mobile. https://sched.co/v2vA

Interactive demos : Hexagon and Murata are partnering to bring a live demo of an autonomous car with fully reliable, robust, and resilient sensor technologies. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience safe and reliable positioning for autonomy in real-time that can be extended to a variety of applications, including V2X, ADAS, and level 3-5 autonomous systems. Murata will also host live demonstrations of the new 60 GHz radar module for in-cabin detection. The module is based on the TI's AWR6843 automotive radar sensor and provides occupant detection, localization, and classification which will allow vehicle designers to meet the new requirements for Child Presence Detection and airbag deployment. FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology) will be hosting a series of demos and challenges with their students and team leaders. With a theme of transportation, teams were challenged to look at the future of transportation and the movement of goods. The robots at the conference are examples of how each of the different programs met the specific challenge of their programs. Attendees will be able to see and talk to teams about their approach the challenges using different sensors for both movement and vision.

: Live Trainings & Workshops Sessions in the Live Theater & Workshop Zone across two days will feature vendor demos and product sessions Avnet will present two hands-on workshops: Prototyping Secure Sensor Applications Using Click Boards and the Azure Sphere Starter Kit and Enhancing an Embedded Sensor Application with a Custom Voice Command Interface Trusted Computing Group will present a workshop on Cyber Resilience for IoT - Bouncing Back from Attacks IAR Systems will be presenting on Optimizing Deep Learning AI/ML Models for Resource Constrained Embedded Systems PowerFilm Solar will be presenting on Perpetual Power For Sensors and IoT Edge Devices Using Solar Microchip will host two hands-on workshops on Developing IoT Cellular Applications With Arduino® and Interfacing low power / low voltage sensors to the AVR®128DB48 Microcontroller (Presented by Microchip) Finite State will present on Enabling the Business Starts with Security: Six Steps to Secure Connected Device Automation

The Career Connection is the central meeting spot for attendees to create relationships with potential employers and exhibitors to advance their career.

is the central meeting spot for attendees to create relationships with potential employers and exhibitors to advance their career. Tech Zones: MEMS & Emerging Tech Zone, Embedded Tech Zone, IoT & Wireless Zone and the Auto Zone.

MEMS & Emerging Tech Zone, Embedded Tech Zone, IoT & Wireless Zone and the Auto Zone. Converge Main Stage will be buzzing both days with partner keynotes, attendee giveaways, and startup activities, including a Startup Pitchfire, and Startup Reviews presented by the Autotech Council and Cleantech Council.

will be buzzing both days with partner keynotes, attendee giveaways, and startup activities, including a Startup Pitchfire, and Startup Reviews presented by the Autotech Council and Cleantech Council. Awards ceremonies and giveaways , including Best of Sensors, Infineon Awards Announcement, and Avnet Summer of Sensors presentation, as well as giveaways throughout the event for Meta headsets, dev kits, and more.

, including Best of Sensors, Infineon Awards Announcement, and Avnet Summer of Sensors presentation, as well as giveaways throughout the event for Meta headsets, dev kits, and more. Networking opportunities will take place each day from the VIP & Opening Reception to the Expo Floor Reception to Converge Park, as well as an interactive mobile app to enhance the attendee experience

Sensors Converge will be co-located with Embedded Technologies Conference & Expo , Autonomous Technologies Conference , and Metaverse Global Congress .

Sensors Converge offers several registration options, including the All-Access Pass, which provides access to the entire event, Conference passes to Sensors and co-located events, and the Expo Hall Pass, which offers access to the Expo Hall. Advance registration rates are available. For more information, visit: https://www.sensorsconverge.com/sensorsconvergecom/register. For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here .

