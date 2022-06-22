Team Canada Unveils Official Uniform for 2022 Commonwealth Games

English French

OTTAWA, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) and Kukri Sports North America today unveiled the official uniform that Team Canada will wear at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.



The clothing kit provided to Team Canada for the 2022 Games will include apparel for the opening and closing ceremonies, casual pieces for wearing in the multiple Athlete’s Villages and podium wear for when Canadian athletes collect hard-earned medals.

“With the Games now within touching distance, we are thrilled to unveil the new Team Canada apparel, which marks the culmination of two years hard work from our Product and Design teams,” said Jamie Williams, Vice President of Kukri North America. “The pandemic has added an extra layer of difficulty which we have had to navigate, but as per the last Games cycle, our relationship with Commonwealth Sport Canada couldn’t be better and it has been a privilege to collaborate with all of their staff and deliver a clothing package that we believe the athletes will be proud of. The reaction at the unveiling, from both athletes and delegates was fantastic and we cannot wait to see it on the athletes on the podium in Birmingham!”

Although this unveiling represents the first time that the general public sees the clothing, a roster of 2022 Commonwealth Games hopefuls and named athletes came together for a first look and to showcase the uniforms in photos and videos.

“Each athlete wants to feel proud about what they are wearing, confident in what they are wearing and in something that showcases Canada and themselves.” said David Johnson, named Para Athletics athlete for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The athletes need something comfortable, something versatile and a variety that suits every need. The athletes of Team Canada will be proud to wear this clothing.”

Joining David Johnson for the advance photo and video sessions were 2022 Games co-Chefs de Mission for Canada Claire Carver-Dias and Sam Effah, Team Canada hopefuls including sprinters Crystal Emmanuel and Bolade Ajomale, Wheelchair Basketball athlete Garrett Ostepchuk and fellow Para Athletics athlete for Birmingham Zach Gingras.

Team Canada 2022 leadership expressed how seamless the production process has been with Kukri and how much the team are going to like the end product.

“We have excellent gear. Working with Kukri has been great. It has been easy and the experience they brought to us has been incredibly helpful. Kukri has done a really good job and we couldn’t be happier,” says Scott Stevenson, Executive Director, Team Canada 2022. “We have had the opportunity to work with people who are knowledgeable about what we needed, who listened to us and put the order together with what we thought fit our vision combined with theirs. The clothing will be functional, well branded and more than anything, despite Covid and the challenging times, we have been on schedule throughout the process.”

The upcoming 2022 Games will occur in Birmingham, England from July 28 through to August 8, with 72 participating nations and territories taking part. Canada will be sending a team of over 400 athletes, coaches and managers.

ABOUT TEAM CANADA 2022

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be host to 72 participating nations and territories taking part in the Games. The Commonwealth Games are a valuable opportunity as a steppingstone and development opportunity for Canadian athletes, coaches, and managers working towards Olympic and Paralympic success. Canada’s performance projection in 2022 is a top 3 ranking, in total medals, amongst all nations and territories competing. Commonwealth athletes won 80%+ of Canada's medals at the 2020 Olympic Games

Team Canada’s dedicated mission team will provide an optimal environment by celebrating equality, diversity, and non-discrimination. This is in support of our goals needed to enable a best ever performance by Canadian athletes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

ABOUT KUKRI SPORTS

Kukri Sports, part of the JD Group, is an international sportswear manufacturer that supplies quality custom team wear to over 100 sports. Formed in 1999, Kukri partners with thousands of teams, schools and universities across the globe as well as working with a number of provincial bodies across a wide range of sports. For more information on Kukri Sports, visit www.kukrisports.com.

ABOUT COMMONWEALTH SPORT CANADA

Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) is the franchise holder for the Commonwealth Games and the Commonwealth sport movement in Canada. CSC is an active, contributing member of the Canadian sport community and supports Canada’s athletes to achieve excellence at Olympic, Paralympic Games, and world championships. The mission of CSC is to enrich the lives of youth across the Commonwealth and host the Commonwealth Games. CSC is responsible for all aspects of Canada’s participation in the XXII Commonwealth Games and will be sending a team of almost 400 of Canada’s best athletes and coaches to compete for Canada. The upcoming Games will occur in Birmingham, England from July 28 through to August 8, 2022. For additional information go to: www.commonwealthsport.ca.

