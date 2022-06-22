George Vassilaras Joins the Avant Global Team as Chief Operating Officer

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Avant Global, LLC, a relationships-driven private investment firm founded in 1999, announced that George Vassilaras joins its team as Chief Operating Officer.

In the course of the last 30 years, George has managed businesses in multiple and diverse industries (fast-moving consumer goods, information technology, food, food services, health care) and geographies (the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Northern Africa) and has worked with retail networks consisting of more than 100.000 points of sale.

He started his career with Kraft General Foods (aka Mondelez) and has worked for companies in Europe and North America (Danone, Gilette, US Tobacco, Stimson Lane, Bain & Company, Goody’s Everest Group, Delta Foods, Vivartia Group, Intralot) in roles spanning from marketing to sales to business development, to international growth, to mergers and acquisitions.

As a management consultant, he helped clients drive growth and optimize performance, as a Senior CPG Executive, he was among the first to identify the potential of Greek yoghurt, and, as General Manager of the leading foodservice company in Southeast Europe, he was instrumental in fending off the global leaders and maintaining market leadership. For the last 6 years, George served as Regional Vice President for one of the global leaders in gaming technology overseeing operations in the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

George earned a Bachelor's in Economics from Deree College, in Athens, Greece, and a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts.

George Vassilaras succeeds Nicolas Peluffo, who has remained in the company as Senior Advisor and has assumed a more active role in managing Olea Capital, a venture that he co-founded with Demetri Argyropoulos.

In a statement released earlier today, Demetri Argyropoulos, Avant Global’s Founder and CEO, thanked Nicolas Peluffo for his valuable contribution to Avant Global and welcomed George to the team. Argyropoulos went on to note that

“I founded Avant Global, more than 20 years ago, based on the notion that relationships are at the heart of the business. Since the 90s, we have grown into a global business with well-known, successful clients. Our accomplishments have always been the result of coordinated efforts of inspired and versed colleagues who have worked with me, all these years. Honesty, resilience, tenacity and hard work are the most dominant traits of our team and I believe that George shares these traits and is ideally suited to help us in our next stage of growth.”

About Avant Global

Avant Global is a private investment firm with offices in the US, Greece and the Philippines. The firm invests in hedge funds, private equity, venture funds, operating companies, and other private opportunities. The global portfolio has early and later-stage ventures, as well as seed capital, co-investing extensively with other entrepreneurs, venture capital firms and family offices. Since its creation, Avant Global has been bringing together the most promising opportunities with those most capable to execute the vision.

For more information on Avant Global, please visit our website at www.avantglobal.com or send us an email at ag@avantglobal.com .




