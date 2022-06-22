Proactive news headlines including ACME Lithium, Mindset Pharma, HighGold Mining, Usha Resources and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

New York , June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- ACME Lithium advances drilling program at Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project click here
- Electra Battery Materials says it is in talks to build new cobalt refinery in Quebec click here
- Guardforce AI expands Robotics-as-a-Service offerings with new offices in San Francisco and Tokyo click here
- Ayurcann Holdings enters agreement to acquire 100% of Joints and Hustle & Shake for $5.5M click here
- Biocept enters into comprehensive laboratory services agreement with Plus Therapeutics for cancer trial click here
- BioSig Technologies enters deal for Cleveland Clinic to evaluate its PURE EP signal processing platform click here
- The Valens Company inks exclusive cannabis partnership with Coldhaus Distribution to boost Canadian sales click here
- Mindset Pharma partners with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health for study comparing its novel compound MSP-1014 with psilocybin click here
- Numinus applies for international patent for psychedelics production process click here
- HighGold Mining announces positive metallurgical test results for the Johnson Tract polymetallic project in Alaska click here
- Usha Resources begins exploration work on Jackpot Lake lithium project; aims to commence drilling in late summer/early fall click here
- GR Silver Mining reports latest drill results, which underline potential of future targets at Plomosas project click here
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reports positive results from Phase 2 trial of Zygel CBD gel in 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome click here
- Tocvan Ventures recommences drilling at Pilar gold-silver project in Sonora, Mexico click here
- Lavras Gold is exploring to realize the multi-million-ounce potential of its gold project in southern Brazil click here
- Fireweed Zinc to rebrand as Fireweed Metals Corp to reflect its emergence as a leading critical minerals company click here
- Doubleview Gold closes first tranche of its non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $517,991.20 click here
- Sigma Lithium substantially increases the total mineral resource estimate at its Grota do Cirilo Project by around 50% after Phase 3 audit click here
- Falcon Gold bolsters portfolio with two 'green metal' projects in Canada click here
