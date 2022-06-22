Miami-Based Musician Lyfe Announces New Album within His Own Metaverse, The Odyssey

Miami, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Also, it provides buyers with numerous perks, including access to The Odyssey events and Metaverse citizenship.

Lyfe has developed this project using his solid career as a tech entrepreneur and previous music partnerships. For example, in 2020, the artist produced a virtual concert with superstars Farina and Toosii. The event attracted more than 40,000 attendees and over 1,000,000 views across several social media platforms.

The upcoming album should incorporate Lyfe's story, philosophy, and reasons to use music and technology to bring people together. Moreover, the album will be available in The Odyssey, the artist's Metaverse, and a wide range of entertaining events and experiences.

Lyfe recently spoke about his transition from an entrepreneur to a full-time musician:

“My dream is to create music that becomes the bridge for anyone to start pursuing their own dreams. I believe that we live in a period in time that we are going through a global spiritual awakening, where people will actually want to break free. My generation wants to eat well, exercise, study, learn, dream, and celebrate life in the most meaningful manner.

The thing I’m proud of is that we actually have a Metaverse platform that works, has beautiful 3D graphics that provides a pleasant experience for fans, has engaging features that, for an example, allow fans to meet me virtually and see me, and works in any smartphone or laptop. No headsets needed.

So, I want to revolutionize the entertainment industry by co-ideating with my fans the most spectacular worlds and perform the most unique concert experiences first in The Odyssey and then replicating in real life."

The Lyfe NFT Book

Lyfe also unveiled his NFT book, available in a limited edition of 50,000 copies. The 6-chapter book tells the artist's story and life experiences and aims to empower humans to make their dreams a reality. Buyers will receive access to the Odyssey Metaverse events and experiences and citizenship of this virtual realm.

This is what Lyfe stated about the NFT Book:

"I feel that the world has lost its soul, and at the same time, we are looking to feel more spiritually connected. My music and the type of concert experiences that I will create for my fans will help them discover their passions and what they truly love. This book, the music and experiences that I create, it's all about helping you get there."

The NFT Book’s development and release will occur in three steps, with the first one involving Lyfe’s first song drop. The second step will see Lyfe release a collection of 7,777 Galaxian NFTs while the community members will have to pass a 5-day tech detox. Lastly, the third step will see the release of 2,000 y-chains granting members citizenship within The Odyssey Metaverse.

Lyfe and his team want people to reduce their addiction to social media platforms and digital technology in general. That’s why access to The Odyssey will be limited to 4 hours daily. The artist commented on this decision:

“One of the very first things I want to achieve with our community that we are creating is that my fans have a limit of 4 hours a day of usage in The Odyssey. My team and I think 4 hours will allow fans to experience the best entertainment experiences online, meeting other like-minded fans and still enjoy the outside world and spend time in real life.”

About Lyfe

Antonio Trincao, a.k.a. Lyfe, is a Portuguese artist based in Miami, Florida. He is using his experience in entrepreneurship, technology, and the music industry, to build The Odyssey Metaverse and his music career. Here’s what he said about his current plans:

“I see myself more as a Steward of the message: Pursue what you love. I want to create music that endures the purpose of this community. Now, I am actively recruiting to fill all executive positions, including CEO and COO, to help operate The Odyssey, which will be the playground for my fans and my concert experiences while I focus on what I love… Music!"

The Odyssey aims to become a leading Metaverse project. The Odyssey will redefine crypto, NFTs, and how people consume technology by building on Lyfe's philosophy. Lyfe and his project will launch a summer tour of events, which started with the official launch on June 14 during NFT NYC. Here, fans had the chance to meet the artist and learn more about his vision.

