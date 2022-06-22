Dormie Network announces David McLay Kidd as course architect for new course, GrayBull

Lincoln, Nebraska, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials at Dormie Network, a national network of private destination golf clubs, today announced that famed course architect David McLay Kidd will lead the design and construction of its all-new world-class 18-hole private golf course, Graybull, in the Nebraska Sandhills. McLay Kidd, known for his design projects that include Bandon Dunes, Mammoth Dunes at Sand Valley, Nanea Golf Club, and The Castle Course at St. Andrews Links, brings the creative brilliance and proven credentials to realize Dormie Network’s intimate, pure golf experience in a curated, relaxing, and accommodating environment.

In the spring of 2021, as Dormie Network ownership built on the thought of creating an all-new club, they enlisted McLay Kidd to help them find and select the appropriate piece of land. Together they looked at plots south of the Platte River in Western Nebraska, but found the soil was too heavy with clay.

As McLay Kidd looked across the river, he pointed and said, "That's where we need to be."

“Being a direct influence on land selection is rare in the industry, which makes it even more exciting to build,” said McLay Kidd. “Golfers want to go to a place and actually experience the place, and golf is the excuse for doing so. This land is special—there’s nothing but you and mother nature in its rawest, simplest, most beautiful form.”

Each Dormie Network club offers a standard of first-class facilities and pristine course conditions to create a true stay- and-play destination. GrayBull will be Dormie Network’s seventh course and first facility built from the ground up, with a planned open date of 2024.

“David’s body of works speaks for itself,” Mark Ruhga, Chief Operating Officer, said. “Adding his work to our portfolio of clubs fits perfectly with the traditions of our network. Dormie Network facilities are created for business or leisure with the most immersive, highly curated experience in private destination golf and entertainment. David’s design philosophy and vision will bring that and more to GrayBull.”

Born and raised in Scotland and son of a golf course superintendent, course architect McLay Kidd has been immersed in the sport his entire life. McLay Kidd and his DMK Design Team’s philosophy is to unearth courses rather than impose their views upon them.

“It has been my experience that the best-laid plans in ink often go to waste in the dirt,” he said. “Our philosophy as golf designers subtly shifts, always adjusting to our current thinking and continued understanding of the game and what makes it popular,” McLay Kidd said. “However, the foundation of our philosophy remains focused on creating a course to be as natural, seamless, and as sustainable as possible. Dormie Network really knows what they’re doing, and I believe we’ll build something pretty impressive together.”

In addition to the impeccable playing experience through McLay Kidd’s design, amenities will include a full-service clubhouse, a practice facility, lit putting green, brand-agnostic custom fittings, and 60 beds onsite across 15 cottages for members to make the most of the evening entertainment available at network tournaments and private events.

Learn more at dormienetwork.com/graybull. To request media kit access, contact ashley@dormienetwork.com.

About DMK Golf Design

The DMK Golf Design team has found great success in allowing the course to unearth itself while walking the grounds, an ideology demonstrated by David having a hand in choosing the site of his latest project: the seventh Dormie Network course, built from the ground up in the Nebraska Sandhills, with a projected open date of 2024. DMK Golf Design courses include Bandon Dunes, Mammoth Dunes at Sand Valley, Nanea Golf Club, and The Castle Course at St. Andrews Links.

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas; Dormie Club in West End, North Carolina; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana; and a seventh course built from the ground up in the Nebraska Sandhills, with a planned opening of 2024. Each offers a premier golf experience in a relaxing and accommodating environment ideal for business or leisure. Learn more at dormienetwork.com/graybull.

Attachments