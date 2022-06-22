Europe Commercial Lawn Mowers to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027. Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives Driving the Sale – Arizton

Chicago, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Europe commercial lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.38%. Several lawn mower businesses are using referral services to get higher numbers of buyers. Customers who meet the brand from a current client may also have a sense of trust and faith in the quality of the business that results in word-of-mouth ads. Referral programs even reward existing customers for bringing in new customers that also help in customer retention. For instance, Husqvarna has a crown club loyalty program under which it offers $100 each for referring a robotic lawn mower to a friend and the purchase of the same. Moreover, manufacturers offer extensive discounts, promotions, unique services, and zero percent financing options to improve brand consideration and boost sales.



Europe Commercial Lawn Mowers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $2.7 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $1.9 Billion MARKET SIZE (VOLUME) 1.8 million Units CAGR (REVENUE) 6.38% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product, Fuel Type, End-User, Drive Type, Start Type, Blade Type, Distribution Channel, and Region GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS Europe COUNTRIES COVERED UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Finland, and Austria KEY VENDORS Deere & Company, Honda Motor Company, Husqvarna Group, KUBOTA Corporation, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, STIGA Group, and The Toro Company

Key Highlights

Cities in Northern and Western Europe have more green space as compared to the ones in Southern and Eastern Europe. Therefore, the demand for lawn mowers is expected to be higher in countries located in Northern and Western Europe.

Energy conservation and efficiency remain the key focus areas of European government to support the smart city initiatives. Hence, such efforts are expected to offer substantial growth potential to robotic lawn mowers in the market.

Ride-on lawn mowers hold the highest revenue share in the market; however, robotic lawn mowers are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 9.60% during 2022-2027, due to the increasing demand for convenience and technology-driven products in the market.

The growing demand for landscaping services across golf courses, sports fields, and public parks fuels the development of the commercial lawn mowers industry in Europe. The landscaping industry is growing due to the rising commercial construction activities and the increasing demand for backyard beautification, contributing to the growth of the commercial lawn mower market in Europe.

Electric cordless lawn mowers to observe one of the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.

Several key players such as Husqvarna, MTD Products, Stiga, and others dominate the market. Many vendors are investing considerable resources in R&D initiatives to constantly upgrade their offerings and introduce new solutions in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Europe commercial lawn mower market suffered a downfall during the recent COVID-19 crisis as most economic activities were halted in 2020, especially during Q1 and Q2. Most major revenue-generating end-users were affected, leading to a decline in sales. Stringent government policies and regulations from the local and national governments restricted the movement of supplies, activities at production facilities, and logistics of finished goods from manufacturers to consumers.

However, in 2020, due to COVID-19, international tourist arrivals fell by 70–75% across the country but the same is expected to grow during the forecast period. Several international chains are expanding their presence across the country, which is expected to grow the lawn areas and green cover, thereby leading to the growth in demand for commercial lawn mowers in the market.

Market Segmentation

Product

Ride-On

Walk-Behind

Robotic



Fuel Type

Gasoline-Powered

Electric Cordless

Electric Corded

Propane-Powered

End-User

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Government & Others



Drive Type

RWD

FWD

AWD

Manual Drive

Start Type

Key Start

Push Start

Recoil Start



Blade Type

Standard Blades

Mulching Blades

Lifting Blades

Cylinder Blades

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Region

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Sweden Netherlands Belgium Poland Switzerland Finland Austria







Competitive Insights

Europe commercial lawn mowers market leaders are currently emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient goods owing to the increasing trend of using less carbon energy sources. This can be due to the growing environmental issues such as global warming combined with gasoline or exhaust emissions. The manufacturers prioritize recognizing various demand conditions while setting certain goals for achieving profitability and the effective usage of capital resources. The current situation pushes vendors to adapt and improve their unique value proposition to attain a strong market presence.

Major vendors are also introducing new cost-cutting and operating efficiency steps through various initiatives such as maintaining direct material cost-out operations, right-sizing the supply chain footprint, reducing indirect material and logistics costs, and increasing revenue and operating spending performance. Furthermore, few companies are also shifting their policy towards expansion and profitable growth to realize the full potential of market leadership.

Key Vendors

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna Group

KUBOTA Corporation

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

AGCO Corporation

AL-KO Gardentech

ARIENS CO

Altoz

AS-Motor

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

COBRA GARDEN

Einhell Germany AG

Emak S.p.A

Generac Power Systems

Grey Technology

Greenworks Tools

IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation

Makita

Masport

Positecgroup

Stanley Black & Decker

STIHL

The SUMEC Group Corp.

The Grasshopper Company

Textron Inc.

Techtronic Industries

WALKER MANUFACTURING

YAMABIKO

ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a

