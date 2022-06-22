The Washington Post Names Aledade a 2022 Top Washington-Area Workplace

Bethesda, Md., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aledade is proud to announce that the company has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2022 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area, marking the fourth workplace award Aledade has received from the outlet since the company’s founding. This year, the company ranked second in the Large Employer category.

Aledade’s selection was based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. As the company has grown rapidly, becoming a large, national employer, it has continued to foster a connected culture by setting up collaboration hubs for in-person gathering, hosting yearly all-staff retreats, and setting up virtual gatherings, such as trivia nights, to build social ties among employees across the country.

“Aledade is incredibly proud to be one of the top workplaces in the D.C. area, especially during this unique time when we have invested heavily to adapt our workplaces and create attractive professional environments in the era of hybrid work,” said Jessica Gladden, Senior Vice President of People Strategy & Operations. “We have seen continued significant growth, increasing our number of employees by 48 percent in just the first half of 2022, and we truly believe that’s because of our people-first attitude and supportive work environment that gives talented people a place to grow and thrive. We’re grateful for their continued dedication to our mission and for their work to support our national network of primary care physicians as they deliver better care to millions of people every day.”

Aledade continues to invest in initiatives that strengthen the company’s culture and provide opportunities for each of its employees to advance their knowledge, skills, and professional growth. These initiatives include tuition assistance, paid sabbatical, two days of paid leave each year for volunteer activities, free counseling services to promote mental health, and a workplace that supports work-life balance through generous paid parental leave and a flexible work environment.

“The Post’s Top Workplaces list is now in its ninth year and continues to highlight the companies in the Washington-area that employees deem to be leaders in company satisfaction and engagement,” said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor, Dion Haynes. “Each year, the leaders at these companies are commended for their leadership and collegiality, qualities which have increased in importance to employees with the last few years of heightened transition and change.”



The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 16 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year’s honorees, visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/pr/2022/06/17/announcing-washington-posts-2022-top-workplaces-dc-area/.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade is the leading physician enablement company helping independent practices, health centers, and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, health care policy expertise, strong payer relationships, and integrated care solutions delivered through Aledade Care Solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 1,000 practices in 37 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 140 value-based contracts representing more than 1.7 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

