TalentGro uses Registered Apprenticeships to enhance state-level economies in Kansas and Florida.

Franklin, TN, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The States of Kansas and Florida have both awarded grants to Hamilton-Ryker’s workforce division, TalentGro, to help expand Registered Apprenticeships at the state level.

In Kansas, the Department of Commerce, as the state’s apprenticeship agency, has received funds from the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration to establish the Kansas Registered Apprenticeship State Expansion, Equity and Inclusion (SAEEI) grant project. The purpose of this grant is to catalyze or build upon existing strategies to expand and diversify Registered Apprenticeship opportunities in Kansas using an innovative intermediary model. The goal is to increase the number and diversity of Registered Apprenticeship employers/sponsors and programs, as well as the number of Apprentices in the state.

Whereas in Florida, TalentGro participates in Apprentice Florida, a partnership between the Florida Department of Education, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and CareerSource Florida. The goal of the program is to encourage and assist businesses in establishing apprenticeships and educating individuals about pursuing careers through apprenticeships. TalentGro will act as the Apprenticeship Intermediary to sponsor, launch, manage and support at least 43 Employer Partners who will initiate 400 apprenticeships throughout the state of Florida.”

“We currently act as intermediary in over 30 grants throughout the United States, supporting federal, state, and private funding to expand and manage the apprenticeship process, said Chief Operating Officer Shari Franey. “To date, we have managed over 3400 apprentices!”

By providing a Registered Apprenticeship program, a client company builds a career advancement pathway and enhances their reputation as an Employer of Choice. Apprenticeships have a proven track record of producing strong results for both employers and workers. Data from the Department of Labor shows consistent figures of increased retention for those who participated in a Registered Apprenticeship program versus those that who are placed in a job without this program. This program provides standardization across the workplace, develops mentors, builds a culture of Employer of Choice, increases retention, and promotes opportunities and advancement.

About TalentGro

TalentGro is charged with developing and implementing solutions to address the growing skills gap in the current workforce, which are caused by several key factors including: incoming workers who are oftentimes lacking the skills and knowledge needed by employers, the cost of turnover and poor retention, and the currently aging workforce with impending retirement. The apprenticeships that TalentGro provides are a viable means of preparing the workforce for careers in a variety of occupations including Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT and Business Services. Visit www.talentgro.com to learn more.