ProntoForms Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

OTTAWA, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV:PFM) (“ProntoForms”) announces the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2022.

All matters that came before the meeting were approved by shareholders. The resolutions included the election of directors, the reappointment of KPMG LLP as ProntoForms’ auditor, and an amendment to ProntoForms’ option plan to increase the aggregate number of shares available to be granted to participants to 21,679,583.

Sandy McIntosh was elected as a new member of the ProntoForms Board of Directors at the meeting, replacing Ed Ogonek who did not stand for re-election after serving on the ProntoForms board for nearly 11 years.

“We are pleased to have Sandy McIntosh, who is an exceptional people and culture leader, joining our board. Culture is a key differentiator at ProntoForms, and Sandy’s experience will enhance it. Also, we want to thank Ed Ogonek for his years of support and guidance on our board,” said Terence Matthews, Chairman of ProntoForms Corporation.

The election of a new director and amendment to the stock option plan remain subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams. The Company’s platform enables organizations to rapidly develop custom mobile apps with context and intelligence, empowering field teams to reliably complete complex work more effectively and safely. The Company’s subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to improve asset uptime and CSAT, while also reducing compliance incidents and work stoppages. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

