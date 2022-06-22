Porch Group Prevails in Lawsuit

SEATTLE, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, announced it had prevailed on all counts in the matter of Kandela, LLC v. Porch.com, Inc. et al. The presiding arbitrator has also determined that Porch, as the prevailing party, is entitled to reimbursement of its legal costs and expenses. The arbitral tribunal’s decision is anticipated to be final and unappealable.



In the dispute filed several years ago, owners and managing members of Kandela, LLC at such time filed a complaint against Porch.com, Inc. (“Porch”) in the Superior Court of the State of California, alleging breach of contract and other claims related to Porch’s acquisition of the Kandela business, which included an earnout provision. The case was transferred to JAMS arbitration pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement.

“We are pleased with the arbitrator’s decision and are happy to have this matter and any related uncertainty behind us,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Porch Group.

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 25,500 home services companies such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, title companies, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

