Terns Pharmaceuticals Highlights Clinical Data from Multiple NASH Programs in Five Presentations at the EASL International Liver Congress™ 2022

-Oral presentation of data from Phase 1 first-in-human trial of TERN-501, demonstrating treatment was well-tolerated and resulted in significant dose-dependent effects on key target engagement biomarkers



-Additional presentations to detail clinical data from Tern’s extensive pipeline, including TERN-101 and TERN-201

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates to address serious diseases such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity and cancer, today announced that results from clinical trials of TERN-501, TERN-101 and TERN-201 will be highlighted in several presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress™ (ILC) 2022, taking place June 22-26 in London, United Kingdom. The Company’s presentations will include four posters and one oral presentation.

The oral presentation titled “Multiple doses of thyroid hormone receptor-beta agonist TERN-501 were well-tolerated and resulted in significant dose-dependent changes in serum lipids and sex hormone binding globulin in a first-in-human clinical study,” will be delivered by Cara Nelson, Ph.D., senior director of clinical pharmacology at Terns, on Saturday, June 25 at 6:15 p.m. BT. This presentation will highlight results from the multiple ascending dose (MAD) cohort of the Phase 1 clinical trial of TERN-501 in healthy volunteers with mildly elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-c). 3, 6 and 10 mg of TERN-501 administered for 14 days was overall safe and well-tolerated with no study drug discontinuations and significant, dose-dependent increases in sex hormone binding globulin, a marker of THR-β target engagement in the liver that has been associated with liver fat content reductions and histopathologic improvements in THR-β treated NASH patients. This study supports further investigation of TERN-501 for NASH treatment alone or in combination with other agents.

“As we continue to build momentum across our diverse pipeline, it is encouraging to see the growing body of late-stage clinical evidence supporting the THR-β class, including our candidate TERN-501, as a potential treatment for NASH. We are particularly excited to have initiated the first-ever combination NASH trial of a THR-β agonist alone and in combination with our FXR agonist, with top-line data expected in the second half of 2023,” said Erin Quirk, M.D., president and head of research & development at Terns.

Data are also being presented from the Phase 2a LIFT study of TERN-101, the Company’s liver-distributed farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist. LIFT was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating 5, 10 and 15 mg doses of TERN-101 in 100 adult patients with non-cirrhotic NASH for 12 weeks. Terns reported positive top-line results from the LIFT study in June 2021. LIFT was the first 12-week controlled trial in NASH to show significant improvements in cT1, a marker of fibro-inflammation linked to clinical outcomes, and the first FXR agonist trial to demonstrate no discontinuations due to adverse events (AEs), including pruritus. Presentations at ILC 2022 highlight additional details on safety data for TERN-101 including lipid, pruritus and COVID-19 profiles, as well as pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) results.

A second clinical presentation titled “Favorable lipid and pruritus profile of liver-distributed farnesoid X receptor agonist TERN-101 at clinically efficacious doses in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis phase 2a LIFT study” will be delivered by Kris Kowdley, M.D., Director of Liver Institute Northwest. This presentation will detail the favorable LDL-c, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-c) and pruritus profiles observed during the trial.

A third clinical presentation titled “Liver-distributed farnesoid X receptor agonist TERN-101 demonstrates potent target engagement with a favorable exposure-response profile in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients” will be delivered by Cara Nelson. This presentation will detail additional PK, PD target engagement biomarkers and favorable exposure-response relationships from the LIFT trial.

A fourth clinical presentation titled “TERN-101, a farnesoid X receptor agonist, demonstrated similar safety and efficacy in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients with coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) exposure compared to those with no COVID-19 exposure in phase 2a LIFT study” will be presented by Kris Kowdley. Data from the LIFT study, which was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, showed that the TERN-101 safety profile and cT1 responses were similar between the subset of patients with COVID-19 exposure and those without.

Terns is also presenting additional results from Part 1 of the Phase 1b AVIATION Trial of TERN-201 in patients with NASH. In a fifth clinical presentation titled “Favorable safety profile of TERN-201, a highly selective inhibitor of vascular adhesion protein-1, in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis phase 1b AVIATION study” to be presented by Mazen Noureddin, M.D., M.H.Sc., Director of Fatty Liver Program at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, findings showed that TERN-201 was well-tolerated with a safety profile similar to placebo.

A full list of ILC 2022 presentation abstracts can be found in the July supplement of the Journal of Hepatology.

