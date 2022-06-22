Pritzker Military Museum & Library Names Three Veterans as the Recipients of the 2022 Citizen Soldier Award

Chicago, Ill., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO – June 22, 2022 – The Pritzker Military Museum & Library is proud to announce the recipients of the 2022 Citizen Soldier Award: Lieutenant Colonel Enoch Woodhouse, Colonel Jack Jacobs and General Ann Dunwoody. The awards will be presented at the 2022 Liberty Gala “Honoring Strength Through Diversity” on Saturday, November 5, at the Hilton Chicago Hotel.

The Citizen Soldier Award stands to honor a person who exemplifies the traditions of the citizen soldier set by George Washington, a person who served the nation as a leader in war and in peace, for the betterment of the common good. The recipient must have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, active, guard or reserves, and is either active or honorably discharged. The honoree must also display a commitment to non-partisan issues and demonstrate the ability to bridge political divides. Citizen Soldier Award recipients are selected by a committee comprised of members of the Board of Directors and non-Board volunteers of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library and by Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired), Chair and Founder of the Museum & Library.

“The Museum & Library is proud to present its highest honor at the 2022 Liberty Gala to three exemplary individuals that embody the meaning of the Citizen Soldier,” stated Pritzker Military Museum & Library Founder, Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired). “The kind of sacrifices, commitment, and accomplishments of each of our honorees speaks to the importance of both service and standing for the greater good in our country. It is really an honor for us to celebrate and acknowledge such deserving individuals.”

Lt. Col. Enoch Woodhouse enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1944. He later served as a finance officer for the Tuskegee Airmen from 1946 to 1948. After the military desegregated in 1948, he continued to serve in reserve for the newly formed Air Force in 1949. His military service has earned him numerous awards, most notably the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. Congress on individuals or institutions for distinguished achievements and contributions. He and other Tuskegee Airmen received the medal from President George W. Bush in 2006.

Colonel Jack Jacobs entered military service in 1966 as an ROTC second lieutenant assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division and deployed to Vietnam as a military advisor. During a mission in the Mekong Delta, his battalion came under withering enemy fire. Wounded in the head and arms, Jack took command of the battered unit, organizing a defense and repeatedly running through heavy fire to rescue wounded soldiers and retrieve weapons, single-handedly dispersing enemy squads, killing at least three enemy soldiers. Jack’s gallant actions and extraordinary heroism saved the lives of one U.S. advisor and 13 allied soldiers. For his service in Vietnam, Jack added two Silver Stars, three Bronze Stars, and two Purple Hearts to his list of decorations.

General Ann Dunwoody was the first woman to command a battalion in the 82nd Airborne Division in 1992. Ann became Fort Bragg's first female general officer in 2000 and the first woman to command the Combined Arms Support Command at Fort Lee, Virginia. In 2005, she became the Army’s top-ranking female when she was promoted to lieutenant general as the Army’s deputy chief of staff, G-4 (logistics). In November of 2008, General Dunwoody became the first woman in military history to achieve the rank of four-star general. As commanding general of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, one of the largest commands in the Army, Ann served with distinction. Throughout her career, General Dunwoody remained an avid proponent of decreasing sexual assault within the United States Army.

“Lt. Col. Woodhouse, Col. Jacobs, and Gen. Dunwoody are extraordinary examples of what it means to be a citizen soldier,” stated Susan Rifkin, Pritzker Military Museum & Library Interim President. “Col. Jacobs courageously acted to save his fellow soldier. LTC Woodhouse played a pivotal role early in the integration of the U.S. Armed Forces. GEN Dunwoody’s ability to break through gender barriers, serving as the first female four-star general in the U.S. Army created progress for all female service members. The accomplishments of our honorees demonstrate their tremendous leadership, strength and diversity.”

The 2022 Liberty Gala, to be held on Saturday, November 5, at the Hilton Chicago Hotel, will celebrate the work of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library and honor the achievements and services of the U.S. Armed Forces’ citizen soldiers, past and present. This year's theme is "Honoring Strength Through Diversity."

For more information on the Liberty Gala or to learn more about the nominees for the Citizen Soldier award

