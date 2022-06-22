LifeLabs partners with Indspire to commit to providing scholarship opportunities to Indigenous students

Toronto, Ontario, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs has partnered with Indspire to provide scholarships to First Nations, Inuit or Métis students over the course of the next five years. Through its contributions, LifeLabs will support multiple scholarships worth $5,000-$10,000 per student per year.



"We are pleased to recognize this meaningful expression of LifeLabs' ongoing commitment to Indigenous education," said Nicole Desloges, SVP, People of LifeLabs. "During National Indigenous History Month, it is vital that we recognize the strength, history, and heritage of Indigenous peoples across Canada and invest in the Indigenous leaders of tomorrow."



In line with LifeLabs values, this Empowering Futures: LifeLabs Bursary for Indigenous Students will be distributed to Indigenous students who are enrolled in Medical laboratory, phlebotomy, or other frontline health care roles, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), corporate services including human resources and finance, living and/or studying in Ontario, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.



“Indspire is excited to partner with LifeLabs, who have made a tangible investment in Indigenous learners by increasing opportunities in a wide breadth of fields,” said President and CEO of Indspire Mike DeGagné. “Indigenous Peoples continue to be underrepresented in the health sector and this partnership to fund Indigenous students in health-related studies will help many realize their goals.”

LifeLabs Stronger Together program recognizes National Indigenous History Month as an important period of time in many Indigenous communities as cultural ceremonies and celebrations take place near the summer solstice in June. It is more important now than ever to share stories, traditions and cultures in new ways that keep us connected and allow us to learn and grow.



Learn more about the partnership at https://indspirefunding.ca/Lifelabs/.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leader in laboratory diagnostic information and health connectivity solutions, leveraging innovative and personalized digital tools that empower customers to live their best life. Our dedicated and talented team of 6,000 employees supports 20 million lab visits and conducts over 100 million laboratory tests annually. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian-owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at http://www.lifelabs.com



About Indspire

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2020-2021, Indspire provided more than $20 million through 6,245 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students across Canada.

