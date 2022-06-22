Mammoth Mountain Bolsters Employee Housing, Adds 36 New Units

Mammoth Lakes, Calif., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Mountain announced its pending acquisition of the Sierra Lodge today, with plans to update and convert the property to employee housing. The Sierra Lodge’s 36 units will provide lodging for up to 72 Mammoth Resorts employees.



“Employee housing is a major focus for us in the current environment, and the acquisition of the Sierra Lodge property is a meaningful step towards addressing the immediate needs of our employees and the Mammoth community,” said Ron Cohen, President of Mammoth Resorts. “One of the aspects of this transaction we really liked was that taking over this lodging property and converting it to housing means that no existing workforce will be displaced by the acquisition, such as it would be if we bought an existing housing property. These new beds will be immediately available and are 100 percent incremental to local workforce housing.”

The property’s central Main Street location and accessibility to Mammoth Lakes’ free bus system make it ideal to house employees. Renovations are scheduled to begin immediately, with plans to house employees this summer. Once ready, each room will offer a kitchenette and private bathroom. Employees will also have access to 30 on-site underground parking spots as well as communal spaces at the Lodge.

“I am pleased the Sierra Lodge can add much-needed employee housing to the town of Mammoth Lakes and the Eastern Sierras”, said George Tschiporikov, a long time Mammoth Lakes resident and the current owner of the Sierra Lodge. “The transaction will also enable the Lodge's staff to continue their employment in similar capacities with Mammoth Mountain Ski Area.”

The acquisition of the Sierra Lodge property adds to Mammoth Resorts’ current portfolio of employee housing, which provides housing to approximately 500 Mammoth Resorts employees.

