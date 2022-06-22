Hanna Calls Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Issues Bonus Shares

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanna Capital Corp ("Hanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held In - Person on September 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT. Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2022, are entitled to vote their common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at the AGM. The Company encourages its shareholders to vote in advance of the AGM using the Voting Instruction Form or the Form of Proxy that will be mailed to them with the meeting materials.



The Company also announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the issuance of 500,000 bonus common shares of the Company (the “Bonus Shares”), at a deemed price of $0.05 per Bonus Share, to an arm’s length third party under the terms of a promissory note dated April 4, 2022 (the “Note”). The number of Bonus Shares represents 25% of the aggregate amount of the Note.

The Note has a face value of US $100,000, bears interest at the rate of 8% per annum and has a maturity date of April 4, 2023. The Bonus Shares are subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

