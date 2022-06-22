The Global Hyperscale Data Center Market to Witness Investment of $176.43 Billion by 2027. Around 37.74 million Sq. ft to be Added- Arizton

Chicago, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, the global hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% from 2022 to 2027. The market across the globe is continuously witnessing growth in connectivity with the rising number of submarine cables. This is leading to increased data generation and increasing the demand for the construction of more data centers.
Most hyperscale data center operators follow the converged and hyperconverged server infrastructure approaches to manage their facilities. Converged Infrastructure (CI) is a hardware-based approach that includes the use of servers and networking equipment for storage networking through a storage protocol known as Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE). However, hyper-converged systems are rack-mounted devices designed to offer compute, storage, and networking resources to host a set of virtual machines.
Several government bodies have taken initiatives to develop special economic zones and industrial parks and provide tax exemptions for data center development. In 2021, there were several land acquisitions by global and local data center service providers for the development of new data center facilities.
Hyperscale Data Center Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$176.43 Billion
|MARKET SIZE (2021)
|$127 Billion
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|5.67%
|MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)
|7,135.5 MW (2027)
|MARKET SIZE (AREA)
|37.74 million Square Feet
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|SEGMENTS COVERED
|IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction
|GEOGRAPHICAL COVERAGE
|North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and APAC
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Key Insights
- The accelerated adoption of cloud computing and other advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, and increased coverage of 5G worldwide are the major factors driving the hyperscale data center market.
- Cloud services providers and IT companies such as Facebook, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Alibaba, and AWS contributed over 50% of the hyperscale investment in 2021. These operators deploy self-built facilities, or colocate space to expand their reach.
- Among colocation operators, Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Vantage Data Centers, GDS Services, and NTT Global Data Centers, among others, are significant investors in the hyperscale market and build facilities that offer a capacity of over 15 MW on full build.
- In 2021, North America contributed over 40% of the hyperscale market investment, followed by APAC and Western Europe. Countries such as the US, China, Japan, Germany, and Sweden were some major contributors to the market.
- The hyperscale market will also grow due to the adoption of HPC computing, with operators assigning specific racks/spaces to be used for AI workloads that will use advanced liquid cooling, with other areas assigned for less intensive workloads.
- Innovative data center technologies such as microgrids, hydrogen fuel cells, and advanced UPS systems are being adopted by hyperscale operators. For instance, Microsoft is testing hydrogen-powered fuel cells as an alternative to diesel generators.
North America Gaining Traction in the Hyperscale Data Center Market
The North American data center market leads growth in the overall data center industry, with early availability and adoption of innovative technology and investments from colocation service providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies. The region is a key driver and acts as an incumbent for any new technological innovation in the data center space. The growing construction of greenfield projects will provide promising revenue opportunities for associated infrastructure vendors. These investments will help local construction contractors to grow their expertise in data centers. During the forecast period, the market investment from Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Apple will continue to grow by billions of dollars.
Market Segmentation
Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
IT Infrastructure
- Server
- Storage
- Network
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling System
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Cooling Technique
- Air-Based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS
Geography
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Nordic
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- APAC
Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
Other IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- ATOS
- Broadcom
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hitachi Vantara
- Inventec
- Micron Technology
- Mitac Holdings
- NIMBUS Data
- Oracle
- Pivot3
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Seagate Technology
- Supermicro
- Synology
- Toshiba
- Violin
- Western Digital
- Wistron (WIWYNN)
Key Support Infrastructure Provider
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv Group
Other Support Infrastructure Provider
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Alfa Laval
- Asetek
- Assa Abloy
- Carrier
- Condair
- Daikin Applied
- Data Aire
- Delta Electronics
- EAE
- Generac Power Systems
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- HITEC Power Protection
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- KOHLER
- KyotoCooling
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Nlyte Software
- Panduit
- Piller Power Systems
- Riello UPS
- Rolls-Royce
- Siemens
- Trane
- Yanmar
- ZincFive
- 3M
Key Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- DPR Construction
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs
- M+W Group
- Bouygues construction
- Mercury
Key Construction Contractors
- Arup
- Aurecon Group
- BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
- Cap Ingelec
- Corgan
- DAR Group
- Deerns
- DSCO Group
- Edarat Group
- Faithful+Gould
- Fluor Corporation
- Fortis Construction
- Gensler
- Gilbane Building Company
- HDR Architecture
- ISG
- Kirby Group Engineering
- KKCG Group
- Laing O'Rourke
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
- Linesight
- Mace Group
- Morrison Hershfield
- Mortenson Construction
- NTT Facilities
- Red
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- Sterling and Wilson
- Structure Tone
- Syska Hennessy Group
- Turner Construction
- Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
Key Data Center Investors
- Apple
- AWS (Amazon Web Services)
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Facebook (META)
- Keppel Data Centres
- Microsoft
- NTT Global Data Centers (NTT Communications)
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Vantage Data Centers
Other Data Center Investors
- 21Vianet - (Century Internet Data Center)
- Africa Data Centres
- Bharti Airtel
- AirTrunk Operating
- Aligned
- atNorth
- Beyond.pl
- Big Data Exchange
- Bridge Data Centres
- Canberra Data Centers
- Chayora
- Chindata
- CloudHQ
- ClusterPower
- Cologix
- Compass Datacenters
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite Realty
- DataBank
- DATA4
- DigiPlex (IPI Partners)
- EdgeConneX
- Etisalat Group
- Flexential
- GDS Services
- Global Switch
- Green Mountain
- Gulf Data Hub
- HostDime
- InterNexa
- Iron Mountain
- IXAfrica
- IXcellerate
- Moro Hub
- NEXTDC
- ODATA
- Ooredoo
- Orange Business Services
- Paratus Namibia
- QTS Realty Trust
- Raxio Group
- Rostelecom Data Centers
- Scala Data Centers
- Sify Technologies
- SUNeVison
- Tenglong Holdings Group
- Telecom Egypt
- T5 Data Centers
- Turkcell
- Wingu
- Yondr
- Yotta Infrastructure Solutions
New Entrants in the Hyperscale Data Center Market
- AdaniConneX
- Cirrus Data Solutions
- Data Center First
- Hickory Group
- Global Technical Realty
- Kevlinx
- Novva
- Quantum Loophole
- Stratus DC Management
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
