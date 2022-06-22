Engine Oil Market to Witness Sale of Over 32k Kilotons by 2027. Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Engine Oils Attracting Investments – Arizton

Chicago, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to latest research report by Arizton, the engine oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period. Engine oil market is changing as the customers are demanding better performing engine oil which will enhance the fuel economy and deliver better performance. In the past years, engine oils are used to manufactured from mineral oils which is derived from crude oil. Advancements in technology helped engine oil industry to cater to diverse needs such as increasing the shelf life of engine, reducing carbon footprint, improving fuel economy, supplying engine oil with low viscosity, and meeting the increasing vehicle emission standards. Increasing use of passenger cars in the emerging economies is fueling the engine oil market.



Engine Oil Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $105.5 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $77.5 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 5.26% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET North America MARKET SEGMENTS End-Use, Oil Type, and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa KEY VENDORS Castrol Limited, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell PLC, and Total Energies

Rapid Infrastructure Development Increasing the Demand for Heavy Equipment

In recent years infrastructure development has grown substantially across the globe and due to this the demand for heavy equipment has increased. Generally, heavy equipment refers to heavy-duty vehicles used for construction and mining work therefore increase in heavy equipment will ultimately increase the demand for engine oil. For instance, According to Volvo CE, the South American market increased by 12% and China was up by 28%. In 2020, demand for heavy equipment increased in Europe by 20% but fell in North America by 18% compared to 2019. In Asia demand for heavy equipment increased by 39% compared to 2019 due to government motivation in China, as well as improvements in other markets.

Key Insights

Engine oils are important for smooth functioning of internal combustion engines. Major players in the segment include Castrol Limited (UK), ExxonMobil (US), Shell (UK), Chevron (US), and Total Energies (France) operate through strategies such as expansion, acquisition, new product launch to further their reach in the market.

Automotive & Transportation is estimated as the largest end-use industry with 74.86% market share in 2021. Companies such as Ford (US), Tata (India), BMW (Germany), and Hyundai (South Korea) have formed contracts with engine oil manufacturers to develop good quality engine oils.

Passenger car and commercial vehicle market in emerging economies is developing at rapid speed as many automotive manufacturers are taking advantage of foreign direct investment that results in to increase in demand of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, this will drive the engine oil market in upcoming years.

Engine oils are manufactured from different oil types such as mineral oils and synthetic oils. Semi-synthetic oils derived from mixture of synthetic and mineral oil that offers properties of synthetic oil as well as mineral oil and during forecasted period it will show annual growth of 5.27%.

The stringent emission regulation laid down by various government have impacted the engine oil market. Automotive manufacturers have invested large amount to develop hybrid powertrain vehicles which will mitigate the impact of emission of vehicle. Therefore, many lubricant manufacturers have developed engine oils compatible for hybrid powertrain vehicles which are eco-friendly and sustainable that resulted in huge investment in R&D.

In future, advanced technologies such as engine oils for hybrid engines, innovative engine designs, weight reduction techniques of used engine parts, and next-generation vehicle design will further drive the market by enabling advantages such as higher efficiency, longer lifespan, and reduced operational costs.

Emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, and others are the major markets for engine oil. Growing population, developing infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, growing middle class, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases are major factors for growth in the region.



Segmentation by End-Use

Automotive & Transportation

Heavy Equipment

Power Generation

Others

Segmentation by Oil Type

Semi-Synthetic

Fully Synthetic

Mineral





Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

APAC China India Japan Indonesia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Iran UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA





