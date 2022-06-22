Endexx to Launch Men's Skincare Line in Amazon's Store

Endexx Will Build on Continued Growth and Success of Its Men’s Skincare and Grooming Category to Expand and Deepen Connection With Consumers

CAVE CREEK, AZ, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation (OTCBB: EDXC) today received clearance for its Hemp-Derived and Plant-Based Skincare and grooming products in Amazon’s store. The products are rich in plant derived nutrients proven to support healthy skin. This product line has no Cannabidiol or THC in its formulation, providing a clear and compliant pathway to successful e-commerce in the Amazon Seller’s Central Platform. The line has been cleared to sell in the USA, Mexico and Canada, with pending approvals in Japan, United Kingdom and Australia. Initially, the rollout with up to six SKUs available to consumers.

The store is being professionally built to both optimize key search word success and to maximize the Skincare Brand’s leadership footprint.

The initiative is the latest example of Endexx’s growing and successful skin care category, and how the company has been able to innovate and engage customers in new ways since becoming a consumer product company in early 2015. Endexx will expand its product offerings and utilize this platform to grow the brand and further support sales on shelf in Mass Retail stores.

“Through customer feedback and research, our consumers want to purchase Endexx products in Amazon’s store and already search for the product on the site,” said Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx. Davis added, “Nearly fifty percent of all product searches begin on Amazon, we want to harness that power and offer a successful experience to our customers.” Davis concluded, “This is a natural channel extension for us to continue growing our Skin Care business and meet customers where they are with the products they replenish regularly.”

As consumers increasingly purchase wellness products through the Amazon store, this process will bring a Skin Care Wellness leader to more customers. The launch will also allow Endexx to improve and enhance its shopping experience in the Amazon store. Endexx is excited to give our customers a convenient way to shop for their Men’s Grooming and Skincare products.

This new SkinCare line has been through rigorous compliance processes and is now available and under consideration by multiple Mass Retail stores and buyers.

By providing a Hemp-Derived Complexx© free of CBD and THC, more companies can place the product without the regulatory hurdles currently present in the market.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

