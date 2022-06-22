Clash of Coins Announces Upcoming Changes Amidst Successful Beta Run

Nicosia, Cyprus, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clash of Coins, the world’s first blockchain-based massively multiplayer online real-time strategy (MMORTS) game, has announced some new changes entering its gaming universe following its successful beta run.

Back in May, the game had announced some updates to its core mechanics as well as engagement with its audience. This resulted in over 20,000 new users in only a two-week period.

Taking on the popular MMORTS gaming style, Clash of Coins puts its own spin by basing it on both the Ethereum and BNB Chain and being a game-first project in GameFi space. By teaming up as virtual ‘clans’, players can earn not only virtual land but cryptocurrencies like ETH as well.

All these contributed to its massive success in its beta stage and now, the company is eying an ambitious 200,000 users by the end of the year. In its pursuit of this, Clash of Coins has announced some incoming changes.

First, the core component of the game will be developed even more, with mid and high-game storylines and capabilities introduced. Once these are set in motion, players will be able to merge their NFTs, upgrade buildings, and go to war with other clans.

In terms of access to the game, Clash of Coins intends to transfer to a full-fledged desktop client as well as develop a mobile version for players.

Those who are fans of the game’s animal and medieval-themed NFTs are in luck as Clash of Coins has teased some NFT partnerships with promising collections that will see even more fun assets make their way unto the game.

Finally, seeing how popular the GameFi aspect of the game has become, Clash of Coins will be rolling out its own native cryptocurrency and making the leap to a complete GameFi setup.







About Clash of Coins

As the world’s first blockchain-based massively multiplayer online real-time strategy game, Clash of Coins is a fun experience that allows players to form clans and embark on exciting adventures in an NFT-focused landscape.

Conquering lands, forming alliances, and earning spendable rewards are just a few of the things players can do in Clash of Coins, which has positioned itself as one of the most exciting new blockchain games of recent times.



About OneWayBlock

OneWayBlock is a game developer. The studio was founded by young enthusiasts who are passionate about gaming and cryptocurrencies with the purpose of making popular blockchain games more accessible and easy to play for a large number of people. Because OneWayBlock employs over 20 people from various countries throughout the world, the project team deserves special attention. The studio is headed by Stepan Sergeev Co-Founder & CEO, before making a leap into blockchain gaming he made name for himself in mobile app development creating multiple apps with more than 10 million installations.

