Proficio Awarded Government License to Provide Managed Security Operations Centre (SOC) Monitoring Services in Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proficio, a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service provider, today announced that it has been licensed by the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) of Singapore to provide Managed SOC Monitoring Services. Conferred by the 2018 Cybersecuirty Act, the new licensing framework is required to operate in Singapore and aims to better safeguard consumers’ interests and improve service providers’ standards.



First established in 2014, Proficio’s Singapore SOC has continuously grown in size and maturity to become one of the largest SOCs in Singapore. Today, Proficio has earned a reputation for excellence by providing Managed SOC Services to some of the best known and most demanding Singapore enterprises and industries. In addition to providing MDR services to Proficio’s global clients, Proficio’s Singapore SOC is also a global Centre of Excellence for Threat Research.

“Singapore organizations are faced with increasing cyber risk from ransomware groups, cybercriminals, and nation-state actors,” said Alex Tok, Proficio’s Managing Director for APAC. “Proficio’s approach to managed detection and response combines advanced threat analytics with human-led threat hunting and investigations to identify indicators of attack or compromise on a 24/7 basis. We applaud the direction the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) of Singapore is taking in raising the expectations of Managed SOC Service providers and are pleased to be one of the first to receive this license.”

In addition to Managed SOC Services, Proficio is the first MDR service provider to automate containment of threats at the endpoint, perimeter, cloud, and identity layers.

Founded in 2010, Proficio is an award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) service provider. We help prevent cybersecurity breaches by performing and enabling responses to attacks, compromises, and policy violations. Our team of experts provides 24/7 security monitoring and alerting from global security operations centers (SOCs) in San Diego, Barcelona, and Singapore.

