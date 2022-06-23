Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of MN, PSB, VMW, and RADA

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MN to Callodine Group, LLC for $12.85 in cash per share of MN owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE: PSB)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PSB to affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate for $187.50 in cash per share of PSB owned.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VMW to Broadcom Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of VMW will elect to receive either $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each share of VMW they own.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. ("RADA") (NASDAQ: RADA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the RADA’s agreement to be acquired by Leonardo DRS. Under the terms of the agreement RADA's shareholders will receive 19.5% equity ownership of the combined company.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: