Manufacturers of Silicone Release Coatings Would Do Well to Target Packaging & Medical Companies, Evaluates Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in a recently released report on silicone release coatings, it has revealed that the global market is valued at US$ 678.6 million and is slated to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2032. Increased demand for silicone release coatings from packaging, medical, bakery and food products sectors are majorly driving market growth.



There has been growing demand for packaging in the e-Retail / e-Commerce industry in developing countries, which, in turn, will create high demand for materials that are used in the packaging industry, such as tapes, labels, laminates, etc., which are all developed using silicone release coatings.

For Critical Insights on Silicone Release Coatings Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7497

Large scale producers/manufacturers are continuously investing in the research and development of new products and are also expanding their capacities/production facilities through the acquisition of smaller players to meet the growing demand for silicone release coatings for use in various industries/applications.

• For example, the German specialty chemicals company Evonik innovated and launched a new product in Dec 2021, known as TEGO RC 1442. It was developed to provide the optimum coating and ease of release performance expected by the company's customers. Suitable for fast-curing pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) applications, it provides stable peeling value under a variety of storage conditions.

Why is Application of Hygiene Release Liners Increasing Rapidly?

Silicone-coated release paper is a reliable and easily removable cover for adhesive strips in a variety of hygienic applications. Feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, etc., use these silicone release coatings. Widespread use of sanitary products such as baby diapers, menstrual napkins, and adult incontinence products in developing countries and increased consumption of premium sanitary products in developed countries are expected to drive the global release liner market.

Increased awareness, rising consumer spending, and e-Commerce growth are driving hygiene applications of release coatings. People are now more worried about their health and are looking for convenient products.

Application of hygiene release liners of silicone release coatings is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecasted period of 2022-2032.

To learn more about Silicone Release Coatings Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7497

Key Segments Covered in the Silicone Release Coatings Industry Survey

Silicone Release Coatings Market by Release Force :



Low Silicone Release Coatings

Medium Silicone Release Coatings High Silicone Release Coatings





Silicone Release Coatings Market by Type :



Solvent-based Silicone Release Coatings

Solventless Silicone Release Coatings Thermal UV Radiation



Silicone Release Coatings Market by End Use :



Packaging Industry

Tapes Labels / Laminates Medical Industry Adhesive Bandages Wound Dressings ECG Others Hygienic Release Liners Baby Diapers Sanitary napkins Cooking & Baking Bakery Items Other Food Products Advertising Industry Graphic Arts Outdoor Advertising Others



Winning Strategy

A vital strategy for manufacturers of silicone release coatings has been to set up manufacturing facilities in high-potential locations and invest in the research and development of innovative products, customized to fulfill the specific demand of end-use industries.

Manufacturers should increase their production capacity, and, as a result, aim to offer innovative products that are tailored to the custom needs of end users, with a focus on sustainability. Additionally, collaborations with end users should remain a key strategy for manufacturers of silicone release coatings, as they would become aware of the needs of consumers, and, in turn, develop application-specific products, catering to diverse customers across geographies.

Get Customization on Silicone Release Coatings Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7497

Key players in the Silicone Release Coatings Market

Dow Corning Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Wacker Chemie AG

Momentive Performance Materials

Evonik Industries AG

KCC Silicone

Elkem Silicones



Key Takeaways from Silicone Release Coatings Market Study

By type, solvent-based silicone release coatings are projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 502.4 million over the forecast period (2022-2032).

By release force, medium release force accounted for 46.2% market share in 2022 and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 8.7% over the forecast period.

Among the end uses, demand from the packaging industry is anticipated to expand around 2.1X by 2032. It is further expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 240.4 million by 2032.

Solventless silicone release coatings are predicted to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 294.26 million by 2032.

East Asia is slated to hold around 31.7% share of the global silicone release coatings market by 2032.

The South Asia & Oceania is predicted to provide an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 114.77 million by 2032-end, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain-

Alkylate Market- According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global alkylate market, the market is expected to exhibit modest growth, ascending at around 2.5% CAGR through 2031. Expected valuation by the end of the forecast period is approximately US$ 100 Bn, with projections for 2021 indicating a market value worth US$ 78.1 Bn.

Perfluorocarbons Market- The global perfluorocarbons market, the industry is gaining steady traction, anticipated to expand 1.5x throughout the 2021-2031 assessment period. As per the report, the market is likely to reach US$ 1.4 Bn by the end of the said forecast period.

Polyurethane Dispersion Market- The global polyurethane dispersion (PUD) market is slated to expand at a CAGR of close to 8% over the next ten years. Leather finishing applications are projected to contribute the highest to market revenue US$ 1.2 Bn from 2021 to 2031.

Termite Bait Products Market- The global termite bait products market is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Solutions to get rid of subterranean termites will remain most sought-after over the coming years.

Sulfur Fertilizer Market- The global sulfur fertilizer market is gaining steady traction at a CAGR of over 3%, and is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 5.5 billion by 2031.

Cast Elastomers Market- The global cast elastomer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period, from USD 1.4 billion in 2021 to USD 1.8 billion in 2031. Demand for cast elastomers is projected to rise mainly due to surging demand from the automotive industry.

Conductive Plastic Compounds Market- The global conductive plastic compounds market is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 11% over the 2021 to 2031 assessment period, with demand highest from the electric and electronics sector.

Ethylene Bis Stearamide EBS Market- The global ethylene bis stearamide (EBS) market size is witnessing prolific growth and is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of around 5% from 2021 to 2031, with manufacturers emphasizing on both, natural as well as synthetic amide waxes across prominent industrial application segments. Prominent players are focusing on single-use plastic, amid heightening sustainability concerns associated with their subsequent disposal.

Mirror Coatings Market- Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR has recently published a new report on the global mirror coatings market for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. According to the study, the market is anticipated to surge at a healthy CAGR of over 6% through 2031, reaching over US$ 1 billion in valuation.

Industrial Floor Coatings Market- According to Fact.MR’s analysis, the market for industrial floor coatings is expected to reach nearly US$ 7 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of around 3% throughout the forecast period.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter